Delays in Iowa Caucus Results Brings Criticism from Candidates, Twitter: ‘Campaigns Deserve Full Explanations’

Statewide effects from the Iowa Democratic caucuses had been not on time Monday night time via what the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) known as “quality checks.”

As the hour neared nighttime and handiest 2 p.c of districts had reported in, observers had not anything to do however stay up for the result of the caucus and speculate.

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” wrote IDP Communications Director Mandy McClure in a commentary. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

According to MSNBC, an app that used to be intended to relay caucus data to the IDP failed and the backup device Iowa had in position used to be running underneath capability.

Shawn Sebastian, Secretary of the Ames precinct, instructed Rachel Maddow that he had “been on hold for two hours” seeking to document the consequences from his district by means of the backup device.

In a 2d commentary the IDP mentioned, “The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.”

“Having serious anxiety over the @IowaCaucuses,” tweeted Victoria Skovran. “Why is it taking so long? What does ‘quality control’ mean. #bernie people, is there reason to worry?”

Author Ann Coulter tweeted, “The only possible explanation for the delay is: Donald Trump won the Iowa Democratic caucus!”

NBC Senior Digital Politics Reporter Alex Seitz-Wald tweeted, “The big news here is TURNOUT. They say it’s on pace for 2016, which is LOW. 172,000 turned out in then, down from the record-high of 240,000 in 2008.”

Just in: Our first professional commentary from the Iowa Democratic Party.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters all through his caucus night time watch celebration on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke concerning the extend on effects reporting Monday to a crowd of Iowa supporters.

“We know there are delays,” Klobuchar mentioned, “but we know one thing: we are punching above our weight.”

“I don’t know whose idea it was to send Amy Klobuchar out to speak to supporters (and the nation) while we wait for results, but it was a stroke of genius. Literally nothing was filling the uncomfortable silence on the networks, guaranteeing her free tv time,” tweeted Skylar Baker-Jordan.

“I imagine, have a strong feeling, that at some point the results will be announced and when those results are announced I have a good feeling that we are going to be doing very, very well in Iowa,” mentioned Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to his supporters.

In a commentary from former Vice President Joe Biden’s marketing campaign, Biden’s General Counsel Dana Remus mentioned the caucus’s reporting device had “considerable flaws.”

“We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate,” Remus wrote. “However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

New Hampshire is predicted to carry the primary number one in the 2020 presidential race subsequent week.