It’s been just about 3 years since Jordan Klepper stepped down as a correspondent on The Daily Show. So it used to be a special day when he traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to interview Donald Trump supporters about his approaching impeachment acquittal for Monday night time’s episode.

“While all eyes there have been on the Democratic candidates, a certain recently-impeached former reality-TV star showed up in town to get his own cup of Iowa nice,” Klepper mentioned sooner than appearing a chain of interviews with MAGA-heads out of doors the president’s rally Thursday night time.

He sought after to grasp what Trump’s maximum die-hard enthusiasts made of the impeachment trial and its lack of witnesses. They have been fast to name it a “joke,” a “shitshow,” and a “sham,” but if Klepper mentioned that if Trump “didn’t do anything” we “should let everybody testify,” they were given a little perplexed.

When one guy referred to as John Bolton a “liar,” Klepper steered, “There should be a system set up where he takes an oath and under oath he tells the truth, otherwise he’s punished.” When the guy agreed, he added, “And possibly there’s a pass judgement on who’s put in price, like the perfect pass judgement on in the land, appointed by means of a Republican, after which we will all pay attention what he has to mention.

“Would you be for a device like that?” Klepper requested, to which the guy spoke back, “Sure.”

Then there used to be the girl in the bedazzled American flag bandana who mentioned she had “read the transcript” at Trump’s request sooner than including, “not verbatim, but I’ve read the transcript, meaning like, I’ve watched everyone read it on the news.” She requested Klepper, “Have you read the transcript?”

“I have,” he spoke back. “Spoiler alert: he asked a foreign country to interfere in our election. It’s crazy, right? It’s fucking crazy!”

“You can tell he hasn’t done anything wrong, just by his demeanor. I mean, he would be trying to hide things,” any other girl mentioned. When Klepper identified that Trump is actively blocking off witnesses from attesting and withholding paperwork from Congress, she admitted, “I don’t care.”

