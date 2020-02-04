FAIRFIELD, Iowa—Sen. Bernie Sanders’ opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination have accused him of promising pie-in-the-sky answers to America’s issues like “Medicare for All” and loose faculty tuition that, they are saying, can by no means turn into truth.

But in a small southeastern Iowa the city that was once placed on the map via a New Age religion motion that objectives to create international peace with the energy of silent meditation, Sanders’ proposals appear downright sensible.

In his remarks making an attempt to woo caucus-goers to enhance Andrew Yang, the businessman’s precinct captain instructed the target market that after he had met Yang, he’d been “able to give him some books on TM, hopefully to turn him on to it.” The precinct captain for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard mentioned that after he met the Hawaii congresswoman, they’d mentioned how the ones advocating for international peace would possibly now not make as a lot cash as army contractors, however would obtain higher rewards in a “different realm.”

“She’s the one taking on the military-industrial complex, talking about it, coming back from service and against war,” the Gabbard precinct captain mentioned, calling on the 274 folks right here to align with Gabbard “for world peace.”

Unique amongst the rural counties to the north, south, east, and west, Fairfield is the Midwest epicenter of the Transcendental Meditation method, or “TM,” a motion based in the 1970s via the eponymous Maharishi Mahesh Yogi that popularized silent mantra meditation in the West in phase via cultivating world-famous practitioners like the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

In Maharishi Vedic City, whose founding charter vows to “protect, nourish, and satisfy everyone, upholding the different social, cultural, and religious traditions while maintaining the integrity and progress of the city as a whole,” locals congregate two times a day below a pair of gilded domes to meditate in the hopes that their mind waves, as soon as synchronized, can save you quite a lot of world catastrophes.

“Almost everybody you see here is TM,” mentioned Claudia Edwards, a San Francisco local visiting the precinct right here as an observer, instructed The Daily Beast. “They’ve got their hands in everything here—it’s sort of saved the town, depending on your view.”

The motion, which boasts practitioners together with Ivanka Trump, Katy Perry, and David Lynch, has confronted grievance for making an attempt to promote would-be meditators on dear systems that promise trustworthy (and deep-pocketed) practitioners quasi-magic powers, together with the talent to levitate, referred to as “yogic flying.”

But past its extra baroque choices, the tradition of peace-seeking and world neighborhood has fostered in this small Iowa the city a sense of accountability to creating the international a extra non violent position—whether or not whilst sitting in the lotus place or whilst caucusing for a presidential candidate.

In Fairfield, as in different caucus websites throughout the state, the query of a candidate’s electability outranked questions in their coverage proposals (and, right here, non secular health): neither Gabbard nor Yang met the threshold of 42 supporters in the first alignment, leaving their supporters scrambling for any other candidate.

In reality, most effective two applicants survived the first alignment as viable: Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Over the process greater than two hours that, in many ways, reflected the reporting delays going down statewide on Monday evening, the precinct first of all needed to re-tally the supporters in the first spherical, earlier than extending a ten-minute persuasion length for the closing non-viable applicants to realign.

Some supporters of Sanders and Warren, it sounds as if pondering that they’d accomplished their accountability, left early, additional delaying the means of assigning delegates; in the meantime, supporters of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and previous Vice President Joe Biden desperately clamored to realize the dozen further caucusgoers they each and every had to move the viability threshold. Buttigieg won an higher hand, and for a demanding little while most effective wanted a unmarried particular person to achieve the threshold.

“Come on, Dad! Please!” one Buttigieg supporter shouted at his father, who staunchly refused to depart the Biden nook of the room.

Buttigieg sooner or later crossed into the viability threshold with Warren and Sanders—however the Vermont senator had each teams crushed in a stroll. The delegate totals would now not be reported for hours extra, however Sanders seemed able to take the lion’s percentage.

“The TM community is highly educated—they’re very clued-in to politics,” Edwards instructed The Daily Beast. Her brother, who was once caucusing for Yang, is the house’s most effective neurologist, and has been affiliated with the Transcendental Meditation motion for many years. The motion’s practitioners, Edwards mentioned, take TM’s emphasis on peace very severely—which will also be useful following two hours of demanding political debate.

“I don’t know how in a small town everybody gets together and hugs and kisses afterward, so I’m amazed,” Edwards mentioned. “It’s really hard to grasp, especially nowadays.”

Like Hawaii or the Bay Area, Jefferson County has for many years been a heart of gravity for folks with a willingness to take a likelihood on unconventional paths to self-fulfillment, political or non-public. As a outcome, Jefferson County electorate had been important to the campaigns of non-traditional applicants for years.

In 2016, the county gave Sanders his greatest win in all of Iowa closing cycle, with a whopping 72.7 p.c to Clinton’s 27.three p.c. In comparability, Clinton gained the all six of the surrounding counties via a mean of 11 issues that yr. Rep. Ron Paul carried Jefferson County in 2008 and 2012; in his first run, it was once the sole county he gained. In 2004, Rep. Dennis Kucinich got here in a sturdy 2d position with 29 p.c of the vote, in spite of successful a mere 1 p.c statewide. He was once defeated in Jefferson County via former Vermont governor Howard Dean, who himself gained just one further county that yr.

More not too long ago, 2020 presidential hopefuls who could be dubbed “curiosity candidates” have made Fairfield and its famously open-minded citizenry a required prevent on the marketing campaign path. Gabbard, who like the Maharishi himself is a training Hindu, has seemed in the the city. Marianne Williamson, a self-help guru whose semi-ironic lovers dubbed themselves the “Orb Gang” and who ran on the platform of fomenting a “revolution of consciousness,” made seven stops in the county all through her Quixotic quest for the Democratic nomination in 2019.

During a kind of occasions, hung on the International Day of Peace in September, Politico reported, Williamson led an target market in a ten-minute “guided meditation,” in which she referred to as on practitioners to “look to the creative force from whence peace comes.”

After she dropped out, Williamson introduced that she would seem along Andrew Yang in Fairfield to endorse him, “because I know the institutional obstructions to his candidacy and I want to see him continue in the race past Iowa.”

But the common communicate of peace obscures some harsher truth of existence in a the city the place many of us can spend themselves into debt in order to achieve the perfect ranges of TM.

“Lots of them end up broke at the end of their lives,” Edwards mentioned. “There’s a dark side to that moon.”

But with their votes, Sanders-supporting caucus-goers right here indicated that they’re assured in the actions that they’ve joined—either one of them.