Barefoot and filthy 18-month-old girl dumped in the street for hours with VODKA in her bottle by drunk parents
Barefoot and filthy 18-month-old girl dumped in the street for hours with VODKA in her bottle by drunk parents

Georgia Clark

An 18-month-old girl has been rescued from drunk parents who left her in the street on my own for 5 hours with a mix of tea and vodka in her child bottle.

Nastya used to be discovered on the outskirts of Lutsk, a town in northwestern Ukraine.

Lutsk Police

Nastya, the kid (Credit: Lutsk Police)[/caption]

1+1

Nastya after being hospitalised (Credit: 1+1)

She used to be mendacity barefoot in a filthy pram and there used to be vodka in her bottle, witnesses mentioned.

The kid used to be discovered a mile clear of a social housing hostel the place she lived with her mom and father.

Reports say the parents, who’ve no longer been named, left Nastya on a abandoned trail right through a stroll.

The infant used to be reportedly uncovered to temperatures of +2C for 5 hours ahead of her determined crying used to be heard by a passerby.

The guy, who became out to be the circle of relatives’s neighbour, took the girl again to the hostel and passed her to her godmother, Natalia.

Natalia mentioned to native media: “I used to be surprised to peer Nastya dressed in just a T-shirt and pants.

“Her naked ft have been blue from chilly.

“When I opened her bottle and sniffed it, I felt the strong smell of vodka.”

According to stories, the girl’s bottle contained tea blended with vodka which used to be used by her parents to place her to sleep.

The godmother fed Nastya and known as the police.

Officers took the kid to clinic the place she used to be tested and recognized with pneumonia.

Her naked ft have been blue from chilly.


Godmother, Natalia

Tetyana Yatsyshyna, a physician from Lutsk Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital advised: “The girl’s condition is moderate. An x-ray showed she has pneumonia.”

An hour after Nastya’s hospitalisation, police discovered her parents close to a petroleum station.

A policeman mentioned: “We realized the parents’ whereabouts from certainly one of their consuming companions.

“We discovered them in a restaurant close to a fuel station.

“They have been closely drunk and mentioned they ‘forgot’ about the kid.

“They also could not remember where and when they saw the girl for the last time.”

Police introduced a felony case for failure to fulfil parental tasks towards the couple and reported them to native social products and services.

Fedir Shulgan, the head of the native kid protecting products and services mentioned: “We realized about the circle of relatives handiest just lately after receiving a police document.

“We are going to monitor the parents to make a decision on the child’s fate. The girl will be placed in care once she is discharged from hospital until the decision is made.”

A girl dwelling subsequent door mentioned about the circle of relatives: “Both parents are unemployed and abuse alcohol. The child is neglected. She is constantly crying from hunger.”

The suspects resist 5 years in jail if discovered to blame.

Lutsk Police

Police officials came over Nastya at clinic after rescuing her from her drunk parents (Credit: Lutsk Police)[/caption]

1+1

Nastya after being hospitalised (1+1)[/caption]

UA Volyn

Nastya after being hospitalised (1+1)

Nastya used to be discovered in her pram after being uncovered to temperatures of +2C for 5 hours (Credit: UA Volyn)
Nastya used to be discovered mendacity barefoot in her pram in chilly (Credit: Lutsk Police)
The position the place Nastya used to be discovered by a male passerby (Credit: UA Volyn)
Nastya’s bottle contained tea blended with vodka, witnesses mentioned (Credit: Lutsk Police)
Nastya’s mom at a police station (Credit: Lutsk Police)
The circle of relatives’s room in the hostel (Credit: 1+1)
Mould lined a nook in the circle of relatives’s room (Credit: UA Volyn)
Natalia, the girl’s godmother (Credit: UA Volyn)
Tetyana Yatsyshyna, a physician from Lutsk Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital (Credit: 1+1)



Georgia Clark

