Amanda Perrault Reported Her Cop Husband for Domestic Violence. Now She’s Dead.

A Georgia girl who not too long ago reported her husband, a neighborhood police officer, for home violence was once discovered lifeless in her house Monday, government stated. Her husband informed government it was once a suicide—however police are nonetheless investigating.

Deputies discovered Amanda Perrault, 44, lifeless in her Eatonton, Georgia, house on Monday afternoon, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills informed The Daily Beast. Sills stated the girl’s husband, Eatonton County Police officer Michael Perrault, was once there on the time of her loss of life however didn’t name 911.

Instead, the officer known as the Eatonton police leader to mention his spouse had taken her personal lifestyles. The leader known as Sills to analyze.

“We responded to the scene immediately, and we found his wife dead of a single gunshot wound in their bedroom,” Sills stated. “He told us they had been arguing and that she produced a handgun and killed herself.”

The sheriff’s place of work achieved a seek warrant on the place of abode Monday night time and had been nonetheless processing that crime scene Tuesday night time. They also referred to as in investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lend a hand read about what Sills known as a “suspicious” crime scene.

The result of an post-mortem are pending, however Sills stated that the one visual trauma to Perrault’s frame was once a unmarried gunshot wound to the top.

“He says it’s a suicide, but we’re looking at it with the utmost scrutiny,” the sheriff stated.

Perrault’s husband, who has been on administrative depart from the Eatonton Police Department for the reason that home violence fees had been filed, may just now not be reached for remark. He has now not been arrested in connection together with his spouse’s loss of life.

Less than per week in the past, Perrault informed police her husband hit her within the face and driven her out in their entrance door. Sills stated that the couple’s 8-year-old daughter had witnessed them preventing and noticed her father shove Perrault. Deputies at the scene noticed crimson marks on her chest in line with shoving.

Her husband was once arrested closing Tuesday and charged with easy battery and cruelty to kids within the 3rd stage, in step with Putnam County Jail information. He denied the allegations and was once launched on a $1,500 bond. Perrault’s oldsters say he then returned to the circle of relatives house.

“She said he had nowhere else to go,” Perrault’s mom, Sharron Brookshire, informed The Daily Beast.

Her father stated Perrault spoke to her grownup daughter round midday on Monday—across the time she posted a marriage photograph on her Facebook web page—and informed her she would take a look at in later that night time.

Her husband by no means known as to inform them about her loss of life, he added. Instead, they discovered about it thru her son from a prior marriage, who won the scoop from government.

The circle of relatives stated Perrault and her husband were in combination roughly 8 years. She steadily complained to them about her husband placing her, choking her, and kicking her out in their area, they stated. Her mom added that she as soon as recalled him dragging her around the pavement.

In September, Perrault informed an in depth good friend that her husband had taken out a lifestyles insurance coverage on her with out telling her. In messages reviewed by way of The Daily Beast, she informed the good friend, Carrie Tegeder, that her husband was once “super jealous” and “records everything.”

“Have a nice place but living in a prison,” she wrote in a Sept. 10 Facebook message. “Going to delete these msgs…He may still see them..But keep them for me pls.”

“I’m good for now, I promise,” she added when her good friend expressed fear. “Held my own for 8 yrs with him.”

Tegeder says Perrault later despatched footage of what she stated had been accidents led to by way of her husband.

“She said, ‘Please swear you’re going to keep these for me,’” Tegeder stated. “‘In case anything ever happens to me, you can share them with my mother.’”

Perrault’s mom stated she were maintaining shut tabs on her for the reason that home violence document, asking her to test in ceaselessly by way of textual content message. The closing message she won from Perrault was once a few photograph of her two sisters taken that weekend. She stated they seemed “angelic.”

“We’re just trying our very best to piece everything together for her,” Tegeder stated. “Because we’re the only voice she has.”