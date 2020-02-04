Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley Are Skipping Trump’s State of the Union Address: ‘Will Not Legitimize It’

Hours sooner than the 2020 State of the Union, Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon each introduced that they are going to no longer be attending President Donald Trump’s cope with.

The freshman Democrats will sign up for 5 different House Democrats in boycotting Trump’s closing SOTU cope with sooner than the 2020 elections, which is going down on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial vote which is predicted to acquit the president. The 5 Democrats—Reps. Al Green of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Frederica Wilson of Florida, Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon—Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley are skipping the match to protest Trump’s insurance policies and movements in the White House.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”

This is a deeply non-public choice for each and every member to make, and a decision I didn’t take frivolously.

I can be hopping on Instagram Live later this night time to hook up with my constituents and apply up with their questions on #SOTU.

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

“The occupant of the White House incessantly stokes fear in people of color, women, healthcare providers, LGBTQ+ communities, low-income families, and many more,” Pressley stated in a observation. “He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States.”

“The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution—strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate,” Pressley added. “This presidency is not legitimate.”

The White House declined to remark when Newsweek reached out.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) , a US flesh presser elected in 2018 as the youngest ever to have a seat in the House of Representatives, speaks to the hundreds of individuals who participated in the People Climate March, which marks the conclusion of the C40 World Mayors Summit on October 11, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ole Jensen/Getty

With Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley, the overall quantity of Democrats who’ve indicated they’ll boycott the match is now at seven. Last 12 months, no less than six House Democrats sat out Trump’s cope with to the country. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia didn’t attend closing 12 months however has no longer showed whether or not he’ll skip this night’s match. “During normal times, I would consider it my duty to attend and hear the President’s agenda for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, these are not normal times,” the Democrat tweeted on Monday.

In 2018, 14 Democrats skipped Trump’s annual cope with to protest the president calling some African countries “s**thole countries,” amongst different issues. It isn’t abnormal for contributors of the Democratic Party to boycott occasions involving the president. At least 60 made up our minds to not attend the president’s inauguration in early 2017.