Actress Emanuela Postacchini Testifies Jessica Mann Was Crying After Failed Threesome with Harvey Weinstein

An Italian actress testified at Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial on Tuesday, describing how the disgraced manufacturer allegedly “manipulated” her and accuser Jessica Mann right into a failed threesome at a Los Angeles lodge in 2013.

Emanuela Postacchini, 32, informed jurors in Manhattan Supreme Court that she first met Mann, a key witness in Weinstein’s trial, at a celebration for the Weinstein Company at SoHo House in February 2013. The subsequent night, Weinstein invited her for beverages on the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills—however instantly directed her upstairs to his room as a substitute.

Once within, she mentioned she was once “surprised” to look Mann “standing in the living room of the suite.”

“He told us to do something—directed us to do something together,” Postacchini mentioned. At one level, Mann left the bed room crying, she testified.

“Jessica left the room, ran away, crying. I ran after her. She was crying in the fetal position on the ground, so I just tried to calm her down,” Postacchini mentioned. When Mann left, Weinstein allegedly were given annoyed and exclaimed: “What is she doing!”

The actress, absolute best identified for her position in This Is America, wired Tuesday that she felt manipulated into the location with Weinstein, however he didn’t bodily power them to take part within the situation, and she or he willingly went to the lodge room.

“I can’t recall exactly what he was telling us to do,” the actress mentioned when requested what Weinstein “directed” the pair to do. “Me interacting with a female.”

“It was shocking and traumatizing,” she added. “Obviously I felt manipulated into a situation I didn’t want to be in.”

Postacchini additionally mentioned that prior to the failed threesome, Weinstein invited her to brunch, however as a substitute met her in a bathrobe, and requested for a therapeutic massage. She didn’t state whether or not she agreed to Weinstein’s proposal.

“He showed up in a bathrobe and was naked underneath and asked me for a massage,” she testified, including she didn’t inform anyone in regards to the incident as a result of “to be honest, I just wanted to forget about whatever had happened and I wasn’t to move on with my life and I didn’t want to be involved.”

The actress’ testimony corroborated some claims made through Mann, who emotionally informed jurors on Friday how Weinstein allegedly assaulted her a couple of occasions after the 2 met at a celebration in 2013—together with raping her in a Manhattan lodge room after which attacking her once more at a Beverly Hills lodge, ripping off her pants after screaming that she owed him “one more time.”

Despite in need of to sever touch with Weinstein, Mann has maintained she had a short lived however twisted courting with the film wealthy person, all over which additionally they had a couple of consensual sexual encounters, together with the threesome.

“Harvey was telling us orchestrations like, ‘I want you to go down on her,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know how to do that,’ and I think that I grabbed her boob,” Mann testified in regards to the incident with Postacchini on Friday, including that she “ran out of there into the bathroom and started crying.”

Mann’s testimony was once reduce quick on Monday after the previous aspiring actress broke down in tears whilst studying a May 2014 e mail to a former boyfriend, wherein she printed her courting with Weinstein to him for the primary time and discussed a prior sexual attack.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded no longer to blame to 5 sex-crime fees, together with 3 which might be associated with his alleged encounters with Mann. The different two fees are for allegations made through Miriam Haleyi, a former Project Runway manufacturing assistant who testified that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo house in 2006.

During cross-examination, Weinstein’s protection lawyers have sought to painting Mann as a manipulative opportunist, again and again asking her why she persevered to ship pleasant emails to the Pulp Fiction manufacturer even after he allegedly raped her in a New York City lodge room in March 2013.

Mann has maintained she was once looking to “protect” herself and her budding occupation through conserving herself on Weinstein’s just right aspect—in spite of the abuse. “There was a reason my behavior was like this,” Mann mentioned. “It’s just keeping him happy. I felt safe on email.”

Mann is anticipated to renew her 3rd day of testimony on Tuesday. She is amongst no less than 80 alleged sufferers who’ve accused the Oscar-winner of sexual misconduct—which he has again and again denied.