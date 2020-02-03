Why Do Super Bowl MVPs Say ‘I’m Going to Disney World?’ Here’s Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Added to the Legacy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated one thing seven years in the past that got here true on Sunday evening as his staff received the Super Bowl. Almost seven years to the day, he stated it might be cool to win the Super Bowl MVP award and utter the phrases that in most cases come subsequent.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes tweeted on February 6, 2013.

On February 2, 2020, Mahomes was once named the Super Bowl LIV MVP after directing his Chiefs to a 31-20 come-from-behind win. And following the phrases of Super Bowl MVPs for 33 years in the past, Mahomes stated the ones phrases on TV earlier than a world target market.

“I’m going to Disney World,” Mahomes stated in the Miami night Sunday, simply hours clear of the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

It’s one thing stated through Super Bowl MVPs instantly after the giant sport since 1987, however the place did it come from?

Michael Eisner had a stellar advertising and marketing background as president and CEO of Paramount Pictures earlier than changing into chairman and CEO of Walt Disney Company from 1984-2005. He was once referred to as launching the “Disney Renaissance.”

Eisner and his spouse have been at dinner one evening with George Lucas. Having dinner with them was once Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, who become well-known as the first staff to fly round the global continuous, in accordance to insidethemagic.web.

As the team had dinner, a query was once directed at the aviation duo. Eisner requested, “Well, now that you’ve accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?”

Almost with out hesitation, Rutan replied.

“I’m going to Disneyland.”

Eisner’s spouse later discussed to her Disney CEO husband that “I’m going to Disneyland” can be a nice promotional slogan. And fortunately for Disney, he agreed along with his spouse.

Disney’s advertising and marketing division started operating on the marketing campaign and coordinated efforts to paintings with the Super Bowl XXI MVP. In 1987, that was once Chris Simms of the New York Giants.

During post-game celebrations on the box, Simms become the first participant to shout right into a digital camera, “I’m going to Disney World!”

The MVP is invited to Disney for a business promotion, and the participant will get to keep at a collection as a part of taking part in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A.

The Super Bowl MVP isn’t obligated to attend the parade or consult with the park, however maximum attend and take part. The avid gamers are most often compensated up to $70,000 for his or her consult with and fast TV promo.

Mahomes, who’s 24, on Sunday evening become the youngest participant to have each the league MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Photo through Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images