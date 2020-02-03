Which Foreign Trolls Will Attack America’s 2020 Presidential Election?

Impeachment is successfully over, and that suggests the Senate isn’t too labored up concerning the prospect of inviting international interference in American elections. Given that Monday marks the beginning of the Iowa caucuses and the reliable kickoff of election season, possibly now is a great time to begin pondering via who would possibly try a repeat of 2016. Which international locations have the aptitude and willingness to run the troll playbook in 2020?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

Russia: Given its historical past within the 2016 election, Russia is an important query mark striking over imaginable disinformation campaigns within the 2020 election.