When Is the Final Season Streaming?

NBC aired the sequence finale of The Good Place at the finish of January 2020, however Season four of the comedy isn’t anticipated to be launched on Netflix till summer time, following the instance of the earlier 3 seasons of the display. The development might alternate this 12 months as NBC releases its personal streaming carrier, Peacock in April, which might imply now not most effective that The Good Place Season four is not going to flow on Netflix, but in addition the display in its entirety may just transfer off its present streaming house and onto a brand new one.

When is The Good Place Season four streaming on Netflix?

If the ultimate season of The Good Place follows the development of earlier seasons, then Netflix subscribers can be expecting to look it in August 2020. Season 2 got here onto the streamer on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 whilst Season three arrived on Tuesday, August 27.

As such, the anticipated free up date for Season four will probably be Tuesday, August 25, when all 13 episodes of the sequence will probably be to be had on Netflix.

'The Good Place' Season four is anticipated on Netflix in August 2020.

However, in April 2020, NBC will free up their streaming carrier Peacock, and quite a lot of displays will probably be leaving Netflix to sign up for it. Notably, two of those displays are the ones made through The Good Place author Mike Schur: Parks and Recreation and The Office, leaving in October 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

As either one of those dates are later than the August Netflix free up date for The Good Place, this turns out like a just right signal that Season four will probably be heading to the streaming carrier. Per NetflixLifestyles, NBC nonetheless intends to stay a few of its displays on different streaming services and products along the free-to-watch Peacock, so that is any other signal that the display will come to Netflix.

Until its Netflix free up date, The Good Place Season four is these days streaming on the NBC web site and app, whilst the most up-to-date 5 episodes also are on Hulu. Seasons 1 to a few, in the meantime, are on Netflix now.

Fans of The Good Place, in the meantime, will have the ability to watch a brand new Mike Schur comedy on Peacock. One of the authentic displays coming to the streamer will probably be Rutherford Falls, which reunites him with The Office famous person Ed Helms and sees him play (consistent with the respectable synopsis), “local legend and town namesake Nathan Rutherford [who] fights the moving of a historical statue.”

The Good Place Season four is streaming now on the NBC web site and app.