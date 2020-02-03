Weinstein Accuser Details Gross ‘Golden Shower’ Encounter With Disgraced Film Mogul

Harvey Weinstein’s protection attorneys grilled accuser Jessica Mann on Monday, as the previous actress testified that the film multi-millionaire as soon as requested her if she “ever had a golden shower” sooner than he urinated on her.

“We were in the shower… and he asked, ‘Have you ever had a golden shower?’ and I said, ‘no,’ and then I felt him peeing on me,” Mann stated Monday at Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial. “I was in shock by it, it was gross. I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away.”

During the second one day of cross-examination, protection legal professional Donna Rotunno sought to painting Mann as a manipulative opportunist, time and again asking her why she persevered to ship pleasant emails to the disgraced manufacturer even after he allegedly raped her in a New York City lodge room in March 2013.

“There was a reason my behavior was like this,” Mann stated. “It’s just keeping him happy. I felt safe on email.”

Mann, 34, testified in graphic element Friday how Weinstein allegedly assaulted her a couple of occasions after the 2 met at a birthday party in 2013—together with raping her in a Manhattan lodge room after which attacking her once more at a Beverly Hills lodge, ripping off her pants after screaming that she owed him “one more time.”

The former actress admitted that she had a temporary however twisted courting with Weinstein, right through which in addition they had a couple of consensual sexual encounters, together with a threesome, Mann testified.

During pass, Weinstein’s protection attorneys argued that the suffering actress “manipulated” and “used” the manufacturer to jump-start her occupation within the leisure trade. To bolster her case, Rotunno pointed to emails that Mann despatched to Weinstein, together with one from April 2013, a month after Weinstein allegedly raped her at a DoubleTree lodge in Manhattan.

“As always happy to see your smile and I hope to see you sooner than later,” Mann wrote to Weinstein, including, “I hope some of your genius rubs off on me.”

“You knew that your words were a problem in your testimony,” Rotunno advised Mann. “You sent him emails telling him how wonderful he was. You sent him emails thanking him. You sent him emails asking for things.”

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded now not in charge to 5 sex-crime fees, together with 3 which are associated with his alleged encounters with Mann. The different two fees are for allegations made through Miriam Haleyi, a former Project Runway manufacturing assistant who testified that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo house in 2006.

At least 80 alleged sufferers have accused the Oscar-winner of sexual misconduct. He’s time and again denied all claims of nonconsensual intercourse.

Mann, who used to be born on a dairy farm in Washington state and raised within the evangelical religion, garnered audible gasps within the court docket Friday as she described her “manipulative” courting with Weinstein, whom she met at an engagement birthday party within the Hollywood Hills in 2013.

While their first conferences had been purely skilled, in early 2013, Weinstein invited her and a pal again to his lodge room, the place he carried out oral intercourse on her, at the same time as she begged him to prevent, she testified.

Despite her revulsion over the attack, she stated she “made the decision to be in a relationship” with Weinstein. The former actress, who prior to now described Weinstein’s frame as “deformed” with “extreme scarring,” additionally said Monday they might every now and then take part in “role play.”

“I would put on the face and do what I said earlier, which was like role-playing,” Mann stated. “When I didn’t think he could have actual sex, I thought we were creating a fantasy as if he were having actual sex. Often times before we would engage in something sexual, there would be a negotiation.”

Mann stated she made plans to satisfy Weinstein for breakfast in New York City on March 18, 2013, when he hastily confirmed as much as the DoubleTree lodge the place she used to be staying. There, he raped her in his lodge room after injecting his penis with “medication” to take care of an erection, she testified.

Mann stated she by no means reported the incident or even despatched Weinstein a large number of emails later on, as a result of “his ego was so fragile” and she or he “wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive.”

When requested if she used to be manipulating Weinstein, Mann conceded, “There was an aspect where my flattery was going above and beyond, yeah.”

Mann elaborated additional, mentioning she believed she “engaged with my abuser because of what I believed in my mind and the perception of the society I lived in…it was always in my best interest to feel that the temperature gauge between us was going to be okay.”

Months later, in November 2013, Mann stated Weinstein raped her once more after she after all advised him about her new courting with a “well-known actor.”

The former actress stated she “was too scared to confront him” in regards to the rape and former attacks, and didn’t inform somebody till 2017—when she spoke to government.

According to Rottuno, Mann modified her quantity no less than 5 occasions between 2013 and 2017—sending her new touch knowledge to Weinstein achieve time.

“The reason Miss Mann is because you still wanted the benefit of what he had to offer,” Rotunno stated. Mann, pissed off through the accusation, shot again: “That’s your version.”

When requested why she may just now not to find “one email in five years that showed that Mr. Weinstein was negative or pushy or difficult in any way,” Mann forcefully said: “Well I knew him, and I knew how to read between the lines in some of his responses.”

In addition to the tearful testimonies from Haleyi and Mann, jurors have heard from Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who stated Weinstein violently raped her in her condominium in 1993 or 1994. On Wednesday, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff each testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2005, respectively.