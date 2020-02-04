Washington Post Threatened Another Star Reporter, Wesley Lowery, Over His Tweets

The Washington Post’s debatable resolution to punish a reporter final week over a Kobe Bryant tweet isn’t the primary time the newspaper’s strict social-media insurance policies have led to inside complications and clashes between control and the paper’s high-profile newshounds.

The Post final Sunday positioned reporter Felicia Sonmez on depart when, within the wake of Bryant’s demise, she tweeted a years-old Daily Beast tale detailing the 2003 rape allegations in opposition to him. The corporate ultimately backtracked, announcing that whilst she didn’t violate the social-media coverage, Sonmez’s tweets have been “ill-timed.”

The ordeal was once harking back to different social-media-related clashes between the paper’s bosses and its big name journalists—inside incidents that, in contrast to Sonmez’s, by no means spilled out into public view. The Daily Beast has realized of a number of incidents by which Post control warned journalists about their tweeted critiques on subjects unrelated to their beats or discouraged journalists from publicly sharing details about non-public studies.

One such inside spat, involving big name reporter Wesley Lowery, led to a stir within the Washington Post newsroom final 12 months.

Multiple assets aware of the occasions informed The Daily Beast that final 12 months, Post Executive Editor Marty Baron privately clashed with Lowery, a countrywide correspondent who was once a part of the paper’s group that gained a Pulitzer Prize for its protection of police shootings. The matter in query: Lowery’s tweets.

Last 12 months, Lowery posted a sequence of tweets wondering why a New York Times retrospective concerning the Tea Party failed to notice how the early-2010s conservative motion was once “essentially a hysterical grassroots tantrum about the fact that a black guy was president?” (The Times ultimately added the racial context to its piece.)

The tweets have been it sounds as if sufficient to activate Baron, who at the side of Managing Editor Tracy Grant informed Lowery that his tweets violated the Post’s social-media regulations and threatened the newspaper’s credibility. In a next assembly, defined to The Daily Beast through two Post insiders, the highest editor on the paper informed Lowery that he had made brazenly political statements concerning the Tea Party, and had maligned the Times within the procedure.

The recourse, Baron recommended, could be for Lowery to change into an opinion creator, or paintings for an advocacy group. The most sensible editor additionally threatened to fireside Lowery if he violated the social-media coverage once more. The Washington Post declined to remark.

Lowery, who didn’t reply to a couple of requests for remark from The Daily Beast, additionally introduced this week that he’s leaving for a task at CBS News. Following the preliminary newsletter of this text, Lowery tweeted: “Should go without saying: reporters of color shouldn’t have their jobs threatened for speaking out about mainstream media failures to properly cover and contextualize issues of race. What’s the point of bringing diverse experiences and voices into a room only to muzzle them?”

Knowledge of the scolding unfold and a few staffers recalled the incident this week to The Daily Beast following Sonmez’s debatable administrative depart.

Sonmez’s suspension, too, activate a wave of complaint throughout the Post’s newsroom. Hundreds of the paper’s journalists despatched a letter final week to control challenging that she be taken off depart. Others have been additionally outraged when the union additionally disclosed that control had expressed considerations to her up to now about her public statements relating to her personal enjoy of sexual attack.

“We do not want social media activity to be a distraction, and we do not want it to give a false impression of the tenor of our coverage,” Baron ultimately wrote in a memo to personnel after the paper subsidized off Sonmez’s suspension. “It isn’t at all times simple to understand the place to attract the road.”

The corporate’s editorial union, which represents probably the most paper’s personnel, additionally driven again in opposition to earlier stringent social-media pointers. Sources acquainted informed The Daily Beast that once the corporate handed down a brand new social-media coverage in 2017, many journalists have been shocked through its stringent language barring somebody from posting any tweets that might negatively affect colleagues. And when control refused to barter over the insurance policies with the union, the crowd filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Sonmez incident recalled an inside debate on the Post about Kobe Bryant following his 2018 talk over with to the newsroom.

During that assembly, by which the NBA big name was once warmly greeted, Bryant mingled with personnel and posed for photos with Baron and others. The talk over with disturbed sufficient girls on the Post—a lot of whom have been answerable for the paper’s formidable reporting on sexual harassment—that some circulated a letter expressing fear concerning the “spectacle” of Bryant’s talk over with.

That letter, signed through 100 staffers, was once in the long run by no means despatched to Baron.