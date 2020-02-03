Travelex: Bank currency services still offline after hack

Image copyright

Sainsbury’s Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Barclays are amongst primary High Street banks still not able to supply on-line currency services.

The downside stems from supplier Travelex, which is still operating to deliver again services greater than a month after it suffered a significant cyber assault.

Customers are in a position to shop for in branches, however can not order cash on-line or over the telephone.

It is known the currency company targets to begin restoring services this week.

Travelex needed to take down its website online after the hack used to be found out on New Year’s Eve.

A gang referred to as Sodinokibi claimed to have accessed reams of delicate buyer information and demanded that it pay a $6m (£4.6m) ransom to retrieve it.

Travelex being held to ransom through hackers Travelex buyer: My cash is in limbo

In reaction, the currency trade company took all pc methods offline, affecting consumers in dozens of nations.

Cashiers resorted to the usage of pen and paper to stay cash shifting at bureau de adjustments in airports and on prime streets however orders on-line had been suspended.

Meanwhile, banks reported that their provide of notes from Travelex had dried up and had been compelled to apologise to consumers.

Lenders that use Travelex additionally come with Virgin Money and HSBC.

On Monday, RBS showed it used to be still now not providing overseas currency services on-line however declined to touch upon when its services can be restored.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s Bank stated: “We’re continuing to work closely with Travelex in order to resume our online money ordering service soon.”

Travelex, which declined to remark, has stated there is not any proof buyer information used to be been compromised through the cyber assault.