The Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market: Information By Offering (Software And Services), Technology (Machine Learning and Other Machine Learning Technology), Application in Diseases, End Users— Forecast Till 2026

The Global AI for pharma and biotech Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) for pharma and biotech is the use of complex algorithms and software to emulate human cognition in the analysis of complicated medical data. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various pharmaceutical and biotechnology for diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, for development of drug, personalized medicine, and patient monitoring and care.

Rapidly growth of the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, the increasing need to control drug discovery & development costs and reduce the overall time taken in this process, the rising adoption of cloud-based applications & services.

The global Artificial intelligence (AI) for pharma and biotech market is segmented into by offering, technology, application in diseases and end users.

On the basis of offering the market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is expected to hold major market share of the AI in pharma and biotech market for research & development. Increasing demand for software segment due to less cost and time require for drug development as compared to traditional method, low failure rate is rising adoption of AI software in pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of technology market is segmented into machine learning and other machine learning technology. Machine learning is expected to hold major market share of artificial intelligence for pharma and biotech. Pharmaceutical companies, Contact Research Organization, and biotechnology companies have widely adopted machine learning for drug discovery applications to extract insights from data sets, which helps accelerate the drug discovery process is positively influencing the market growth.

Based on the applications in different diseases the market is segmented immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases and other applications. Immuno-oncology is accounted for the largest market share. This is attributing to high prevalence of cancer diseases across the globe is increasing research & development in personalized medicine is expected to drive this segment.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers and academic & government institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to hold major market share during forecast period.

North America is expected to hold major market share over the forecast period. In this region, various countries have been early adopter of AI technology in drug discovery is major factor for influencing demand for market. In addition, high presence of prominent AI technology providers, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Intel are headquartered in the US; their strong presence is a key contributor to market growth. Furthermore, prominent presence of well-established pharmaceutical industry, high focus on R&D & substantial investment are also expected to propel the market growth.

Some of the prominent key players in global AI for pharma and biotech market include CureMetrix, Enlitic, VoxelCloud, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, TwoXAR, Berg LLC, CloudMedx Inc., Deep Genomics.

In AI Pharma & biotech market several companies are using different strategy to increase their market share in the market. Most of the players invest in development of advance software of AI is influencing the market growth For instance, In January 29, 2020, Microsoft launched USD40 Million healthcare artificial intelligence program to accelerate medical research and support health equity.

The Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Scope

By offering

software

services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Other Machine Learning Technology

Applications in Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other

By End Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

By Geography

Americas S. Canada Mexico Brazil Rest of Americas

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa