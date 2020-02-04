Swalwell Calls Trump a ‘Self-Centered Man-Child’ Over Video of President Conducting Pretend Band During National Anthem

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell from California referred to as Donald Trump a “self-centered man-child” over a video that confirmed the president it seems that undertaking a fake band whilst the nationwide anthem performed right through the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

In a video posted to Instagram, Trump, who as soon as railed towards former NFL big name Colin Kaepernick for kneeling right through the nationwide anthem, may also be observed fidgeting and pretending to habits an imaginary band as The Star Spangled Banner performed right through the sport. Some different attendees, together with first woman Melania Trump, on the Super Bowl watch birthday celebration held at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach stood close to the president with their palms over their hearts.

“Our troops are worthy of a commander-in-chief who respects them. Instead, they’re being led by a self-centered man-child,” Swalwell tweeted on Monday afternoon, along a document of the video.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark.

Singer Demi Lovato carried out the nationwide anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida right through the sport Sunday night time, which noticed the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It is unclear whether or not the anthem heard within the clip with Trump is Lovato or some other singer acting the quantity reside on the president’s venue.

Trump used to be no longer the one public determine to have confronted backlash for allegedly failing to honor the anthem. A video of musicians Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting right through Lovato’s efficiency drew backlash from conservatives on social media after TMZ surfaced it on-line following the sport. It comes after Jay-Z publicly threw his give a boost to in the back of Kaepernick’s 2016 resolution to kneel right through the nationwide anthem right through NFL video games to protest police brutality.

Since Kaepernick began the “taking a knee” motion in August 2016, Trump has again and again condemned the previous 49ers quarterback and referred to as for the suspension of avid gamers who refused to forestall.

“NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.” Trump tweeted in 2017. “You have to stand, proudly, for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” the president instructed Fox & Friends in 2018.

Trump additionally lashed out at Megan Rapinoe, who co-captain’s the U.S. Women’s World Cup staff, for sitting out the nationwide anthem right through the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup recreation. “I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapinoe stated ultimate May. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.” The president denounced her resolution as no longer suitable.