Rush Limbaugh Trends After Conservative Host Reveals Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Undergoing Treatment’

Rush Limbaugh started trending on Twitter around the United States on Monday afternoon after the conservative communicate radio host introduced that he used to be just lately recognized with complex lung most cancers and is these days present process remedy.

Limbaugh, 69, closed his nationally syndicated display nowadays through revealing to his listeners that he have been recognized with complex most cancers previous this month.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he mentioned. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

He defined that he had skilled shortness in breath on his birthday weekend, January 12, and used to be later showed to have most cancers through two clinical establishments on January 20.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody,” Limbaugh endured. “I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me, but there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment, and I know that would inspire all sorts of curiosity with people wondering what’s going on.”

The host asserted that whilst the prognosis would possibly obstruct his communicate display, he nonetheless intends to proceed this system as he undergoes remedy. “This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can, and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day,” he mentioned, “because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

Radio communicate display host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaks at “An Evenining With Rush Limbaugh” tournament May 3, 2007 in Novi, Michigan.

Tens of hundreds of enthusiasts and critics of Limbaugh right away took to Twitter after his announcement broke, with many providing their condolences to the debatable conservative. As of Monday afternoon, ‘Rush Limbaugh’ rose to the highest most-trending matter at the social media platform in America. At the time of e-newsletter, his title had garnered greater than 75,000 tweets.

“As a liberal Democrat, I oppose Rush Limbaugh with every fiber of my being. But as a physician, I don’t wish advanced lung cancer on anybody. We must have compassion and empathy for suffering human beings—even for our political enemies. I wish him the most time with his family,” surgeon Eugene Gu tweeted.

“I could say a lot about Rush Limbaugh being diagnosed with lung cancer. But what I’ll choose to say is, I’m glad that a man with an extremely painful disease can afford top-notch care—and I’ll vote for politicians who will ensure EVERY American has access to that treatment,” Raw Story reporter Matthew Chapman tweeted.

“Like so many who believe in the conservative cause, wishing #RushLimbaugh all the best in his fight against cancer. #BeatCancer #PrayersForRush,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina wrote.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done on behalf of conservatism, Rush Limbaugh. Please know that millions of Americans stand with you. Sending you prayers for strength & a speedy recovery,” conservative activist Scott Presler tweeted.

“No one has done more to advance the cause of freedom than my friend, Rush Limbaugh,” Jeff Sessions tweeted. “His brilliant analysis day after day, year after year represents a monumental contribution to conservative principles & a strong America. Our prayers are with him & his family for hope & healing.”

“It brings me great sadness to hear that Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He is a great conservative voice and a true fighter. He will fight and beat this. Prayers to Rush and his family,” Twitter consumer @real_defender wrote.

“I am very sad to have just heard that Rush Limbaugh has cancer. Rush – who is a BIG reader – has been incredibly kind to me throughout my career,” creator Brad Thor tweeted. “I wish him a full and speedy recovery and I wish all of his loved ones peace, strength, and positivity as they face this journey.”

