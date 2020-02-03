Pound falls on fears of ‘naked bones’ EU trade deal

Image copyright

The pound has fallen in worth as feedback from Prime Minister Boris Johnson renewed issues the United Kingdom faces leaving the EU with out a trade deal.

Mr Johnson mentioned he favoured a Canada-style unfastened trade deal, however would use the prevailing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU in the event that they failed to succeed in phrases.

Earlier, the EU’s Michel Barnier mentioned its “ambitious” trade deal be offering required a “level playing field”.

Sterling was once down 1.1% in opposition to the greenback at $1.3053.

The pound additionally fell in opposition to the euro, down 0.9% at €1.1803.

The UK formally left the European Union on 31 January and is now in an 11-month transition duration to agree a unfastened trade deal.

“Brexiteer politicians are moving from celebrating the exit to sounding bold as the trade talk verbal jousts begin,” mentioned Kit Juckes, international mounted source of revenue strategist at funding financial institution Societe Generale. “The foreign exchange market is likely to be nervous.”

Mr Johnson mentioned in a speech: “We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada’s but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.”

John Allen, president of the CBI trade foyer workforce, warned that failure to succeed in a unfastened trade deal with the EU may just abate trade funding.

“The challenge is to ensure business confidence is not caught in the crossfire of a tough, public negotiation,” he mentioned. “Talk of a bare bones deal could pause investment.”

Mr Johnson rejected the EU’s place that the United Kingdom will have to practice its laws as a way to protected a deal.

He added: “There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules.”

However, EU leader negotiator Michel Barnier mentioned: “First and foremost, we will defend the interests of the union, its citizens and its businesses.”

“We’ll continue to prepare for a situation where no deal is being arrived at. We certainly don’t want that to happen. We’ll work to avoid that, but if we can’t manage a deal by the end of the year there will be a cliff-edge on many fronts.”

Under an EU-Canada settlement, import price lists on many items are eradicated however they nonetheless face customs and VAT exams.

Commenting on Mr Johnson’s speech, Food and Drink Federation leader govt, Ian Wright mentioned: “We urge UK and EU negotiators to take a common sense approach to recognising equivalent food standards so we do not inadvertently raise barriers to trade.”