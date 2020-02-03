Mike Bloomberg’s Super Bowl Gun Control Ad Criticized Over ‘Misleading’ Child Deaths Claim

Mike Bloomberg aired one of the crucial mentioned advertisements of this 12 months’s Super Bowl, person who drew well-liked complaint from Conservative media and different organizations which accused the New York billionaire and 2020 presidential hopeful of the use of deceptive gun crime figures to push his message.

Bloomberg’s $11 million advert featured Calandrian Simpson Kemp, the bereaved mom of 20-year-old George Kemp Jr. from Texas who was once shot useless right through an altercation in 2013. In the video, Kemp lauded Bloomberg’s previous toughen for brand spanking new gun rules and urged he’s the most efficient candidate to take at the pro-gun foyer.

But the advert additionally integrated a graphic stating that “2,900 children die from gun violence every year,” a determine that truth checkers temporarily criticized as deceptive or outright false.

According to FactCheck.org, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign crew cited figures from the candidate’s pro-gun keep an eye on Everytown for Gun Safety group. However, in a June 2019 record the gang notes that the two,900 determine refers to “children and teens (ages 0 to 19).” Those elderly 18 or 19 could be legally thought to be adults in maximum U.S. states.

When limited to these elderly as much as 17, the common annual dying toll from 2013 to 2017 falls to at least one,499, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures. Of the ones, there have been 792 homicides, 590 suicides, 88 unintentional deaths and 30 of undetermined motive.

Fox News described Bloomberg’s message as “misleading.” Right-wing web page The Daily Wire stated the determine was once “wildly misleading” and The Washington Examiner branded the advert “fake news.”

Among the essential conservative commentators was once Ryan Fournier, the 24-year-old founding father of Students for Trump.

“Mike Bloomberg does not represent the millions of law abiding gun owners in this country who want to protect themselves, and if the need arises, protect the lives of others,” tweeted. “His policies and rhetoric will be destructive and irreversible.”

School protection activist Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was once killed within the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School taking pictures, pushed aside the advert. “I lost a child to gun violence, but you will NEVER speak for me or my family because you’ll stop at nothing to promote your self-serving agenda,” he tweeted.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter Meadow additionally died within the Stoneman Douglas taking pictures. He criticized Bloomberg for making an attempt to make use of kid gun deaths “to advance your corrupt agenda and to fear-monger and lie on national television.”

In the video, Kemp urged that the National Rifle Association (NRA) was once “scared” of Bloomberg’s gun legislation push. The group posted more than one tweets attacking the previous New York mayor this weekend, describing him as a “hypocritical billionaire.”

“You want to take our guns, go ahead and try,” the NRA wrote. “We will fight for our freedom.”

Bloomberg’s marketing campaign defended its use of the two,900 determine. Spokesperson Julie Wood instructed Fox News, “Ask any grieving parent whose 18- or 19-year-old son or daughter was shot and killed, and they will tell you they lost a child.”

“There are simply too many of these deaths, and Mike has a plan to prevent them with common-sense gun safety laws.”

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg speaks right through a marketing campaign match on January 30, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images/Getty