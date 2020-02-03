Medical pupil, 22, crushed to death by snow after roof collapses at -20C Siberian rave injuring four others





A FEMALE clinical pupil was once crushed to death beneath the burden of snow when a roof caved in at a minus 20C get together in Siberia.

At least four others have been injured and a few suffered frostbite at the underground rave at a disused cafe within the the town of Akademgorodok.

Thickly packed snow and trees fell via a cloakroom roof crushing Tuyana Prushenova, 22, who died from her accidents.

A person suffered a damaged pelvis and a girl fractured her ankle within the 4am incident at the rave attended by round 22 other people.

Ten have been trapped beneath the falling roof and blocks of snow, with some struggling frostbite.

Party-goers have been striking on their coats to depart the unlawful bash at the time of the tragedy with outdoor temperatures of minus 20C.

“The music was very loud when I heard a sudden crack, and then a girl screamed,” mentioned one witness, reported The Siberian Times.

“I rushed against the door and jumped outdoor.

“There have been guys within the cloakroom when it came about.

“They have been hit by an outdated rotten wood roof combined with massive blocks of snow.”

An emergency services and products supply mentioned: “The body of a woman has been pulled out from the rubble. She was killed.”

A 27-year-old guy who organised the development was once detained, mentioned the Russian investigative committee.

He is beneath felony investigation for staging get together with out making sure ok protection requirements.





Source link