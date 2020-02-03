Man Accused of Feeding Pet Squirrel Meth to Make It Aggressive

A person who allegedly fed a squirrel methamphetamine so as to make the animal competitive is scheduled to seem at an Alabama courtroom Monday,

WHNT reported that Mickey Paulk, 36, is due to be provide ahead of a pass judgement on in Limestone County on a unmarried depend of ownership of a wild animal.

In June 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office won a tip that Paulk have been offering the tree-climbing rodent meth to create an “attack squirrel.” On that data, they performed a raid on a house on Piney Chapel Road.

Paulk used to be no longer provide, however police discovered the animal in a cage at the side of frame armor and drug paraphernalia, together with meth. They arrested 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds on the scene. When Raymond knowledgeable government that the squirrel belonged to Paulk, they started in quest of him as smartly.

Police had been not able to check the squirrel for meth, in accordance to WHNT. On the recommendation of the Alabama Game and Fish Division, the animal used to be launched into the wild.

Nine days after the raid, Paulk used to be apprehended leaving a resort in Lauderdale County whilst driving a stolen bike, in accordance to AL.com. After ramming a police automobile, he used to be taken into custody.

In addition to the wild animal fee, Paulk used to be accused of ownership of a managed substance, ownership of drug paraphernalia and felon in ownership of a firearm, in addition to receiving stolen belongings. That ultimate fee used to be disregarded in October.

Paulk denied the costs, and launched a YouTube video during which he petted what he claimed to be the similar squirrel.

In the clip, Paulk stated: “You can’t give squirrels meth, it would kill them. I’m pretty sure.”

Paulk additionally claimed that he used to be no longer dwelling on the place of abode that the police raided, and stated that the medication didn’t belong to him. He stated that he used to be going to go back to pick out up the squirrel after shifting out, and the police arrested and charged him for no explanation why.

Of the animal, Paulk stated “he is an a–hole, he’s a mean motherf—er, but he’s not a trained attack squirrel.” He additionally stated that the squirrel has bitten “a few people.”

He uploaded a large number of further movies of the squirrel to his YouTube web page. In pictures posted to his Facebook web page, the animal can also be noticed perching on his shoulder.

Paulk faces a most wonderful of $500 or 3 months in prison if convicted.