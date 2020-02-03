KansasCityKansas Trends After Trump Mistakenly Congratulates Wrong State for Super Bowl LIV Win

Which state the Kansas City Chiefs play in may well be a tough quiz query for non-Americans, however this is a incontrovertible fact that the U.S. president must get proper, if social media response to Donald Trump’s congratulatory tweet to the Super Bowl winners is the rest to move through.

After the triumph through the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers within the showpiece NFL finale on Sunday, Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on an ideal sport, and an out of this world comeback, beneath immense force.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, actually, all of the USA, so really well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” Trump added.

Although counterintuitive to a few, Kansas City is after all no longer in Kansas however in Missouri, and Trump’s tweet used to be abruptly deleted and re-sent with the right kind state.

An motion shot of the Super Bowl ultimate between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. President Donald Trump used to be mocked on social media for tweeting that the victors Kansas City Chiefs had been from the state of Kansas, and no longer Missouri.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

However the tweet used to be up lengthy sufficient for other folks to note, together with his critics suggesting that relating to his wisdom of geography, he isn’t in Kansas anymore.

Located the place the Kansas and Missouri rivers meet, Kansas City used to be included into the state of Missouri in 1853, in line with the Kansas City Public Library.

Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri are two one after the other included towns however in combination are a part of the Kansas City Metropolitan house.

#KansasCityKansas began trending on Monday, adopted through #TrumpIsAnFool quickly after.

The former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, tweeted a screenshot of Trump’s tweet, with the curt message: “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.” One of the responses to her tweet used to be through the previous RNC chairman Michael Steele, who wrote: “I got nothing for this one. #SimplyStupid.”

Kansas City, Missouri, police division tweeted: “Now that everyone is paying attention to Kansas City, it seems people are confused: We’re from MISSOURI. Check our profile pic—It’s our Missouri-shaped patch.”

MSNBC poked amusing on the president, with Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough announcing, “You say Kansas, I say Missouri. You know?” including, “You talk to Putin. I start to worry. Tomato, ‘tomahto’, let’s call the whole thing off.”

NBC reporter Allan Smith identified that Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo, challenged the geographical wisdom of NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, when he requested her to seek out Ukraine on a map.

Smith tweeted: “This tweet comes amid an ongoing news cycle where Trump’s Secretary of State—who is very prominently from Kansas—claimed a reporter couldn’t find something on a map.”

However, Trump used to be defended on Fox and Friends, whose host, Steve Doocy, mentioned: “Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri … [It’s like when] people call them the New York Giants, but they’re in New Jersey.”

Trump’s geographical bona fides had been debated closing 12 months when he used a climate map to turn the trail of Hurricane Dorian, which used to be falsely prolonged the use of a sharpie marker to incorporate Alabama, in what used to be dubbed Sharpiegate.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for remark.

During the Super Bowl, Trump spent a reported $11.2 million on two half-minute ads in line with The Guardian. He additionally hosted his annual Super Bowl watch birthday celebration at his golfing membership in West Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of returning to Washington—the Capitol no longer the state, after all.