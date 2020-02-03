Kansas City Chiefs Early Favorites Ahead of Baltimore Ravens to Win Super Bowl in 2021

Having in any case ended a 50-year look ahead to a Super Bowl triumph, the Kansas City Chiefs are early favorites to repeat the feat subsequent 12 months.

According to the Caesar Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Chiefs are 6/1 favorites to win Super Bowl LV, adopted via the Baltimore Ravens at 7/1 and the San Francisco 49ers at 8/1.

On Sunday, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl for the primary time in part a century and taken again the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City after defeating the 49ers 31-20.

The Chiefs entered the sport as a 1.5-point favourite however discovered themselves trailing 20-10 with simply over 8 mins left, prior to Patrick Mahomes engineered a comeback that can pass down in historical past.

The quarterback led Kansas City to rating on 3 consecutive drives because the Chiefs post 21 unanswered issues and Andy Reid in any case were given his palms at the Lombardi Trophy in his 21st season in the NFL.

With 221 profession wins between common season and playoffs, Reid entered Super Bowl LIV because the 6th maximum a success trainer in NFL historical past.

However, whilst the 5 coaches above him have a mixed 24 titles in combination, Reid was once nonetheless in search of his first ring as head trainer.

The seek got here to a triumphant finish in Miami and the 61-year-old is keen to hang the Lombardi Trophy aloft once more subsequent 12 months.

“I’m really excited about it,” he was once quoted as pronouncing via ESPN. “You get one, you want to go get another one.”

With Mahomes nonetheless simplest 24 and a tender core round him—the common age for his or her 53-man roster is 26.Five years—the Chiefs glance poised to be the group to beat in the AFC for the foreseeable long term.

No group has gained back-to-back NFL titles for the reason that Denver Broncos gained Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII.

In reality, the most powerful problem for the Chiefs would possibly neatly come from inside the similar convention, with the Ravens certain to be determined to achieve the Super Bowl subsequent season.

Baltimore completed with an NFL-best 14-2 report, prior to struggling a surprise loss at house in the divisional spherical in opposition to the Tennessee Titans.

Like the Chiefs do with Mahomes, the Ravens possess a generational skill at quarterback in Lamar Jackson and it does now not appear fanciful to believe Kansas City and Baltimore to be common visitors in the AFC Championship over the following couple of seasons.

Third-favorites in the eyes of the bookmakers, the 49ers loved a nearly highest season a minimum of till the general 8 mins on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan became a group that had long past 4-12 remaining season into one who completed 13-3 in the present marketing campaign, however the loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV will elevate some questions over the 49ers.

San Francisco has a host of key roster selections to make and will probably be neatly mindful than 9 of the remaining 20 Super Bowl runners-up didn’t make the playoffs the next season.

Behind the 49ers, the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots are 11-1 and 14-1 pictures to be celebrating in Tampa, Florida, subsequent 12 months.

Both franchises, alternatively, face a doubtlessly defining offseason with Drew Brees and Tom Brady set to develop into unfastened brokers subsequent month.

The veteran quarterbacks have each stored their choices open and may just go back to their present groups, however may just additionally transfer in different places and Brees has admitted he is already thought to be retirement.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, talks after defeating San Francisco 49ers via 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 in Miami, Florida.

Jamie Squire/Getty