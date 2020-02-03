ISIS claims responsibility for Streatham terror attack claiming jihadi answered call to attack people in the West





TERROR team ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the stabbing attack in London pronouncing it was once performed in reaction to calls for assaults on western nations.

Earlier it was once printed Sudesh Amman, 20, was once being monitored via counter-terror police officers prior to the “knife obsessed” jihadi went on a rampage on Streatham High Road at 2pm the day before today.

AFP or licensors

Forensics officials at the scene of the surprising terror attack

The crazed knifeman attacked an blameless guy and girl prior to he was once shot useless via armed police only one mile clear of the bail hostel the place he was once staying.

Boris Johnson was once livid remaining night time and demanded to know why he was once launched from prison and has vowed to crack down on unwell terror offenders.

Amman, from Harrow, North London, was once sentenced to greater than 3 years in prison for committing terror offences however let loose on computerized free up after serving part his sentence only a week in the past – regardless of issues he nonetheless held extremist perspectives.

