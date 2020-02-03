Inside reports of a toxic culture at Victoria’s Secret





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Candidates get able for the Iowa caucuses, American girls are operating quicker than ever ahead of, and issues have been what they appeared at Victoria’s Secret. Have a productive Monday.

– No Angels. Sometimes, issues are what they appear. An investigation within the New York Times this weekend published simply how misogynistic and toxic the paintings surroundings used to be—for staff and fashions—at the back of the scenes at Victoria’s Secret.

I will’t say I used to be stunned through the file. This is a corporate recognized for promoting undies to ladies in the course of the lens of male fable—with a CEO who in 2018 gave an interview disparaging plus-size and “transsexual” fashions. And most likely maximum damningly, it’s one whose mother or father corporate, L Brands, used to be not too long ago thrust into the highlight over its CEO’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Nevertheless, the NYT tale sheds new mild on how the logo’s public symbol—and reluctance to adapt with the days—got here from the highest.

According to the Times‘ reporting, Ed Razek, Les Wexner’s longtime No. 2, requested fashions to sit down on his lap and attempted to kiss them; touched a style’s crotch ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret style display; and used to be the topic of repeated lawsuits of beside the point behavior. Numerous girls say they alerted Wexner to Razek’s habits, and a few allege that they confronted retaliation; style Andi Muise says that the logo stopped hiring her for its style displays after she rebuffed Razek’s advances—advances that reportedly incorporated Razek suggesting that the then-19-year-old transfer in with him in a area in Turks and Caicos. Former PR worker Casey Crowe Taylor, who says Razek as soon as berated in public over her weight, referred to as the toxic culture “brainwashing.”

“The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context,” Razek mentioned in a remark. Victoria’s Secret instructed the NYT that it’s “intensely focused” on company governance, office and compliance practices and “regret[s] any instance where we did not achieve this objective and are fully committed to continuous improvement and complete accountability.”

Victoria’s Secret has ended its longtime style display and remains to be suffering to rebound from Wexner’s shut ties to Epstein. But it shouldn’t have taken a pedophile for this corporate to come back below scrutiny—and for its dated, airbrushed facade to come back crumbling down.

