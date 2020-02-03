How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht,’ Everything You Need to Know

Below Deck returns to Bravo with a brand new spin-off to enchantment to audience’ sense of journey, drama and extra. This display, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, will introduce a brand new captain, team and send.

In the previous, Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean have entertained audiences with the changeovers of captains, team and extra. Each constitution season, brings one thing new to speak about. Here’s the whole lot you wish to have to know in regards to the new forged and team, location and extra forward of Monday’s premiere.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” will air on Bravo Monday, February three at nine p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will air on Bravo on Monday nights at nine p.m. ET. For those that can not watch this system in actual time, Bravo’s app permits streaming features to someone who misses it.

Users should log in with their tv supplier so as to get right of entry to Bravo content material in the course of the cellular app. They can’t circulation content material reside in the course of the app. All episodes are uploaded the day when they premiere, in accordance to the app’s site.

The Captain

A brand new captain will take over on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Viewers of previous Below Deck seasons know the captain has a handful of great roles. In addition to navigating and guidance the send, the captain is liable for preserving team contributors in line, punishing dangerous habits, growing a way of camaraderie and galvanizing the team contributors to additional their profession within the business.

Glenn Shephard is tasked with those duties. Shephard is Canadian and entered the yachting business most effective after seeing an commercial whilst touring in Rome, in accordance to Bravo.

He fell in love with the way of living instantly. “I think the rest of my life I’ve kind of been trying to re-create that summer because it was magical,” he instructed Bravo. “I just fell in love with the idea of cruising on a little boat in the Mediterranean.”

The Crew

A brand new team will probably be unveiled on Sailing Yacht. Adam Glick will function chef along Jenna MacGillivray the executive stewardess. Glick, who calls himself the “adventure chef” in accordance to Bravo, is a California surfer. MacGillivray is Canadian and started her yachting profession in 2004. Six different team contributors will even board the yacht this season.

The Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will introduce Parsifal III. The 177-foot yacht sleeps 12 visitors at a time and normally has a nine-member team, in accordance to Yacht Charter Fleet. To constitution the yacht, costs get started at $195,000 for every week. During top season, regardless that, every week at the yacht is predicted to value round $225,000.