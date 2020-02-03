Horrifying moment husband parades his wife’s decapitated head to screaming crowds after beheading her in dowry dispute





HORRIFYING video presentations the moment a strutting husband parades his wife’s severed head to appalled crowds.

Akhilesh Rawat, 30, can also be observed waving to crowds as he wanders previous screaming onlookers in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

Rawat reportedly walked for slightly below a mile earlier than he was once arrested through police, when he bizarrely started making a song the Indian nationwide anthem.

The vile incident came about on Saturday morning and the crazed 30-year-old was once arrested close to Jahgirabad police station.

Police superintendent Arvind Chaturvedi stated Rawat faces a fee of homicide.

It is assumed that the couple had married round two years in the past.

Last 12 months, Rajani gave beginning to the couple’s first kid, a lady, however the child tragically died a couple of days later due to sickness, stated a police reliable.

The superintendent added: “The sufferer was once dwelling at her mother or father’s space after her daughter’s demise and Akhilesh controlled to convey her house 4 days in the past.”

‘ARGUMENT LED TO BEHEADING’

On Saturday morning, the couple reportedly had a row which grew to become violent, right through which Akhilesh allegedly attacked his spouse with a sharp-edged weapon.

A police spokesman stated: “On Saturday afternoon, the person had a struggle with his spouse. He dragged her out of his space and beheaded her.

“Then, he started strolling against the police station with his spouse’s severed head.

“We have recovered the weapon from the accused’s home,” police showed.

“A case has been registered against the accused. We are interrogating him to know as to how and why he killed his wife.”

It got here after a equivalent incident in 2018 the place a person walked right into a police station and pulled his “cheating” spouse’s severed head from a black plastic bag.

The guy, known best as Satish, entered the police station in Ajjampura, southern India, brandishing a machete and pronouncing he had murdered his spouse, Roopa.

India is plagued through home violence in opposition to ladies and rape.

In December a tender girl died after she was once allegedly gang-raped through her fiancee’s pals earlier than being set on hearth after her circle of relatives may best be offering a £182 dowry.

The unnamed 17-year-old from Shantibar, India was once set to marry alleged killer Ajoy Rudrapal, 23, day after today – however unfortunately died from her accidents in sanatorium.

And that got here days after a rape sufferer was once set ablaze on her means to court docket – as she went to testify in opposition to her attackers.

The girl is reported to have walked just about a kilometre in search of assist whilst 95 in keeping with cent of her frame burned, sooner or later calling the police herself.





