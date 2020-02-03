HBO’s ‘McMillion$’ docuseries shows how cheaters scammed McDonald’s Monopoly game





A paunchy ex-cop nicknamed “Uncle Jerry” and a Mafia-affiliated strip-club proprietor leaked million-dollar prize tickets to dozens of larcenous Americans, who, in flip, cheated McDonald’s wildly common “Monopoly” promotion via claiming they’d gained the game honest and sq.. Their rip-off unraveled in 2001 when a live-wire FBI agent solid himself within the function of a TV business director and staged a reputedly preposterous sting operation. For filmmaker James Lee Hernandez, the little-known case screamed “killer documentary” ever since he’d came about upon a one-sentence merchandise on Reddit in 2012.

For six years, he obsessed over the scheme with spouse Brian Lazarte. After securing Freedom of Information Act paperwork and courtroom transcripts, they traveled cross-country to the East Coast on their very own dime and interviewed members, decided to leverage their nonfiction spec mission right into a career-making step forward.

And then, one summer season morning in 2018, Hernandez awoke to be told that the Monopoly rip-off tale had change into the controversy of Hollywood—as advised via anyone else. Posted on The Daily Beast, Jeff Maysh’s article sparked a bidding conflict amongst studios together with Netflix, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Six days after its e-newsletter—lightning pace via display trade requirements—20th Century Fox, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon sealed a deal to make a film in accordance with the object.

Hernandez tells Fortune, “When Fox announced they’re going to do a feature film—after all the years of work I’d put into this thing? I had a full-blown meltdown.”

Hernandez needn’t have anxious. Suddenly a sizzling matter, the Monopoly scandal fascinated business executives together with Lazarte’s buddy Archie Gips, who labored with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson on the Unrealistic Ideas manufacturing corporate. Armed with a five-minute “sizzle” reel, Lazarte and Hernandez offered their idea within the room. Financing from HBO adopted a few weeks later. Hernandez and Lazarte, in the past hired essentially as TV editors, all at once discovered themselves writing, directing, and generating a six-part documentary titled McMillion$. The sequence, which debuted closing month on the Sundance Film Festival, launches Monday on HBO.

Directors Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez attend HBO’s “McMillion$” Experience at Sundance 2020 on Jan. 27, in Park City, Utah. “We always looked at ‘McMillion$’ like a Coen Brothers movie,” says Hernandez. Daniel Boczarski—Getty Images for HBO

Drawing on unusually enthusiastic cooperation from the FBI and the McDonald’s company, Hernandez and Lazarte designed their mission to waft like a longer characteristic movie entire with cliffhangers, dramatic reenactments, split-screen graphics, pulsating tune from Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak, and, maximum necessary, a riveting solid of real-life characters.

“We at all times checked out McMillion$ like a Coen Brothers film,” says Hernandez. “It’s funny because of the characters, but there are also big things at stake here. Lives were truly affected. The federal government was involved. Once everybody saw our early cut, they got the tone we were going for: Okay, this documentary can be funny and serious at the same time.”

FBI agent Doug Mathews units the tone for McMillion$ early on, explaining how he changed into fixated on catching the crooks after recognizing a Post-it word on his boss’s table about an nameless tip alleging “Monopoly Fraud.” The wildly full of life Mathews swears with abandon, makes amusing of his colleagues, and wears gold lamé fits to technique conferences. “The entire first episode is from the FBI point of view,” says Hernandez. “When people worried that we’d just have a bunch of boring guys in suits, we’d respond: ‘You don’t know Doug Mathews.’”

In their first interview, he remembers, “Mathews talked for three hours straight, and he could have kept going.” Compelling as a hotshot narrator, Mathews describes how he enlisted fellow FBI brokers to pose as lighting fixtures and sound technicians operating for the faux Shamrock Productions, supposedly employed via McDonald’s to movie Monopoly winners for a “reunion” birthday party. Lazarte says, “We wanted the viewer to understand this very specific FBI point of view out the gate, and then flip it.”

FBI particular agent Doug Mathews “talked for three hours straight, and he could have kept going,” says Hernandez in their first interview. Courtesy of HBO

Enter Robin Colombo. Her Mobster husband, Jerry, ruled the Monopoly scheme. “Robin has a checkered past and could do bad [things], but no matter how crazy the situations she told us about, Robin had a certain kind of charm and likability,” Lazarte says. In McMillion$, Colombo and her tiny Boston terrier command right through the so-called Red Interview performed at her East Coast house. Hernandez remembers, “Robin’s friend answered the door and let us in. Then Robin walks into the room wearing all red in red hair that matched her red couch, and the drapes are red. We’re like, ‘What else could she be but a Mob wife?’”

In the primary 3 McMillion$ episodes previewed via Fortune, Gloria Brown emerges as probably the most affecting sufferer/wrongdoer. A churchgoing unmarried mom, she were given roped into the scheme via her previous buddy Robin. In the “reunion” video directed via Mathews in 2001, Brown, visibly demanding, lies about how she discovered her successful price tag. Seventeen years later, Brown tearfully main points the rationalizations and torment in the back of her pressured smile.

“Going into this, you might think it’s about good guys and bad guys and the people on the bad side deserve what they got,” Hernandez says. “But once we met Gloria for breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Jacksonville, we started to understand how you can say yes to something without fully understanding the consequences. She truly believed this [million-dollar Monopoly ticket] would be her chance to get ahead, but it turned out to be the complete reverse.”

As for the Daily Beast piece that not directly cleared the path for McMillion$, reporter Maysh says the film in accordance with his article is shifting ahead, fueled via a screenplay from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. “The script is genius,” consistent with Maysh. After being alerted to the case via film manufacturer David Klawans (Argo), Maysh spent about two years doing analysis.

“I remember my phone interview with Robin Colombo was the wildest tape I had ever recorded,” he tells Fortune. “I’ve had stories go viral before, but this was a new level. It was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Radio stations all over the world called me.”

And the massive name, finalizing the deal for a reported

$1 million?

“My agent Joel Gotler handled the sale,” Maysh says. “I remember sitting down on the floor of my apartment when they told me the price.”

Whether an internet article, documentary movie, or Hollywood

film, the Monopoly scheme that opened up between 1995 and 2000 serves as a cautionary

story of unusual efficiency.

“This is the ultimate story of American greed,” says Maysh. “Everyone played the game, so in a way, all of us were victims. That’s what makes it so powerful.”

As Hernandez sees it, “There’s a certain [mentality] nowadays where it’s like, ‘No matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get ahead, so you have to be an opportunist.’ And sometimes, those opportunities might be on the wrong side of the moral compass. How many people would say no to this same situation? How many people, if given the same ability to get these tickets—as much as people want to say they wouldn’t do it—maybe they would.”

Lazarte provides, “I mean, everybody wanted to win.”

