Fox News Host Ed Henry Asks Pete Buttigieg How Can You Call Trump Racist After Super Bowl Ad?

In an effort to achieve all conceivable electorate sooner than Monday night time’s Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg introduced his marketing campaign message to Fox News, sitting down with anchor Ed Henry who requested the candidate how he may nonetheless imagine President Donald Trump is racist after the Super Bowl advert he ran on Sunday.

While Buttigieg has stated that he can “bring people together” and get Republicans on his facet, Henry accused the candidate of “doubling down” on his declare that Trump supporters are “at best looking the other way on racism.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Buttigieg stated he had no “regrets” about his earlier feedback. “I’m very concerned about the racial division that this president has fostered,” he stated, “and I’m meeting a lot of voters who are no longer willing to look the other way on that, looking for a new political home.”

This introduced Henry to Trump’s Super Bowl advert, through which Alice Marie Johnson can also be observed thanking the president for commuting her lifestyles sentence on drug fees.

“How can you attack not just the president, but 63 million people in America who voted for him, when you have African-American women like Alice Johnson saying, ‘This is a president who gave me a second chance?’” Henry requested, turning one African-American lady into plural along with his query.

“You know, I think that President Trump’s decision to sign the First Step Act when it came to his desk is one of the handful of things I could actually agree with him on,” Buttigieg responded. “It doesn’t change the incredibly cruel and divisive racial rhetoric that comes out of this White House, that is one of the many reasons that I’m meeting not only Democrats, but Republicans, who tell me that they struggle to look their children in the eye and explain to them how this is the president of the United States.”

After Henry looked as if it would equate Buttigieg’s file on race as mayor of South Bend, Indiana with Trump’s historical past of open racism each as president and all over his occupation, the candidate stated he has each proper to name out the president as a result of “the president is wrong.”

“He is wrong to attack women of color, he is wrong to compare people to animals, he is wrong to assault entire cities in his tweets,” Buttigieg stated, regarding Trump’s file. “And you don’t have to be a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat to know that’s wrong, just as a lot of Republicans in Congress and the Senate, even if they’re providing cover for the president, can’t actually bring themselves to say that he’s a good leader. And it’s revealing.”

Henry had no selection however to transport on after that.