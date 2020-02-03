‘Fox & Friends’ Defends Trump for Confusing Kansas With Missouri in Super Bowl Tweet

Well, it didn’t take lengthy for pro-Trump media to rally to the president’s protection after he mistakenly congratulated the state of Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Leading off Monday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends through discussing the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, co-host Steve Doocy highlighted President Donald Trump’s Sunday evening tweet applauding the Kansas City franchise’s come-from-behind effort.

After studying aloud Trump’s corrected tweet that mentioned the Chiefs represented “the Great State of Missouri” rather well, Doocy said that Trump had in the past shared a publish in which he erroneously perceived to imagine the crew used to be situated in Kansas. The Fox host, in the meantime, already had an excuse able for the president.

“Earlier, apparently, he had sent out a tweet that said congratulations to the people of Kansas,” Doocy mentioned. “Kansas City is in Kansas, and it is also in Missouri.”

“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants,” he added. “The Giants are—people call them the New York Giants but they are in New Jersey.”

For the report, there’s, certainly, a small Kansas City in Kansas, however the famed town that hosts and is related to the Chiefs is situated in Missouri—and it’s the state’s biggest town. The president briefly deleted his tweet claiming the Chiefs represented Kansas and changed it with the present model.

Doocy wasn’t the one Trump loyalist to toss out the “Kansas City is ALSO in Kansas” protection in the wake of the well-liked mockery the president has won over his geographical snafu.

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, a Trump sycophant whose spouse works for the White House, chastised the “East Coast establishment” for no longer understanding in regards to the lifestyles of Kansas City, Kansas.

He additionally claimed that the president used to be “more right the first time” whilst calling at the media to “stop insulting Kansas.”