Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Riverdale’ Spin-Off

The Riverdale universe is set to get its 2d spin-off in the type of Katy Keene, starring Lucy Hale as a tender aspiring style clothier in New York City. Keene will seem on Riverdale itself all the way through its February 6 episode on The CW earlier than spinning off into her personal display, the place she shall be joined in the forged by means of Josie McCoy (performed by means of Ashleigh Murray) for a plot that sees them making an attempt to make it in NYC⁠—even though the trailer unearths they are going to face numerous hindrances on the method.

When does Katy Keene get started?

Katy Keene the persona will make her debut in Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12, titled “Men of Honour,” when Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) comes to New York to seek advice from her buddy Katy. Per TVFanatic, Katy Keene (and Riverdale) government manufacturers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi mentioned: “Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe.” That episode of Riverdale will air on Wednesday, February five at eight p.m. ET on The CW.

The following day, Thursday, February 6, Katy Keene Episode 1 will air on The CW at eight p.m. ET, with the sequence proceeding weekly in that timeslot thereafter. The first season could have 13 episodes, and the display has already been recommissioned for a 2d run of 13 episodes most likely to air in 2021.

Left to proper: Jonny Beauchamp as Ginger, Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy in “Katy Keene”

The CW

Who is in the forged of Katy Keene?

Joining Hale, up to now noticed in Pretty Little Liars and the film Truth or Dare, and Murray in the forged are any other two major characters. These are aspiring Broadway performer and drag queen Jorge, performed by means of Penny Dreadful actor Jonny Beauchamp, and businesswoman extraordinaire Pepper Smith, portrayed by means of Julia Chen of Saving Hope.

Speaking to Young Entertainment, Beauchamp described his persona as a “Puerto Rican boy from Washington Heights with big Broadway dreams. He encounters his fair share of rejection for not fitting the mold and decides to channel all that negativity into one fabulous positive; his drag alter-ego, Ginger Lopez.”

The supporting characters for Katy Keene come with Scream Queens’ Lucien Laviscount and From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series’ Zane Holtz, enjoying Alexander Cabot and Okay.O. Kelly, the love pursuits of Josie and Katy respectively.

The makers of the display have additionally teased a number of Riverdale forged participants who may just celebrity on the spin-off in the long run. So a ways, the best showed celebrity is Robin Givens, due to seem on Katy Keene as Josie’s mom Sierra. This was once printed by means of government manufacturer Michael Grassi at a Tribeca TV Festival screening, who mentioned, “We love Robin Givens…she will come visit for sure.”

At the similar tournament, the manufacturer additionally teased one among Riverdale’s boxers would struggle towards Okay.O. (even though he would now not verify whether or not it might be Archie Andrews actor Okay.J. Apa) and that the Pussycats would additionally come again, “but probably not in the way you expect.”

Robin Givens will visitor celebrity in the forged of “Katy Keene”

The CW

What will occur in Katy Keene?

The CW has launched an in depth synopsis for his or her new sequence. It reads: “Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of 4 iconic Archie Comics characters — style legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and ‘It Girl’ Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something desires in New York City…in combination.

“Katy designs garments for someone she will, together with her buddy and roommate Josie, whose making a song ability catches the consideration of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the document label department of his father’s company empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s tough senior vice chairman Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who additionally occurs to be his dual sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his circle of relatives’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, however after a chain of rejections, he hopes to take his drag efficiency occupation as Ginger to the subsequent degree. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her personal model of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, however nobody turns out to know the place she were given her cash — or if she in reality has any in any respect.

YouTube

“Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”

Speaking to W, Hale spoke about the tonal variations between Katy Keene and Riverdale. She mentioned: “We have the same creators as Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but they have much different worlds. Katy Keene is much brighter. It’s about four friends optimistically trying to make their dreams come true in New York City. The way we shot the pilot, it looks like old-school New York. It’s beautiful. You feel really optimistic and inspired, so tonally it’s a lot different from Riverdale.”

Katy Keene begins on Thursday, February 6 at eight p.m. ET on The CW.