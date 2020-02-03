El Chapo’s daughter Alejandrina Guzmán marries nephew of ‘drug kingpin’ in glam ceremony in Mexico





EL CHAPO’S daughter married the nephew of every other drug kingpin after turning as much as the lavish ceremony in a white bulletproof limo.

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazar wed Édgar Cázares surrounded via a hoop of metal in the cartel-run town of Culiacan in Mexico.

The groom is the nephew of Blanca Margarita Cázares, an alleged cartel cash launderer dubbed ‘The Empress’ of the drug trafficking global.

Her brother is Victor Emilio Cazares Salazar, who used to be in the past known via the USA government as a key determine inside the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

The Catholic marriage ceremony Mass used to be held on the town’s cathedral and performed via a clergyman described via the native media as a “family friend” of the Guzmáns.

However, the daddy of the bride clearly couldn’t make the ceremony as he’s serving a lifestyles sentence at a US jail referred to as the Alcatraz of the Rockies.

Instead Alejandrina shared the dance flooring along with her mum Maria, who used to be Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s first spouse.

Alejandrina in one of greater than a dozen youngsters of El Chapo, lengthy noticed as the sector’s maximum robust drug lord.

Residents in Culiacán had reported the town’s cathedral used to be closed to the general public on January 25 for an “important wedding”, although no additional data used to be launched.

“It is a reminder of how deeply embedded and powerful the Guzmán family remains in Sinaloa’s society. They are effectively part of the elite,” stated Falko Ernst, an analyst for the International Crisis Group.

“They are treated as such by other members of the elite, including parts of the church.”

Leaked photographs of the wedding reception, which used to be held in a close-by property referred to as the ‘Big Alamo’ have since emerged on social media.

Some display a fleet of armoured automobiles outdoor the cathedral, which used to be sealed off to locals.

Edgar proposed to Alejandrina right through a ski travel – and an image of the hoop used to be shared on Instagram.

It’s been reported the marriage ceremony used to be attended via a number of key cartel figures together with El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman Lopez.

He used to be famously captured via Mexican squaddies in October after which freed after a gun fight with Sinaloa cartel contributors in Culiacan.

Among the pictures which emerged over the weekend have been photos of the newlywed’s first dance and fireworks being introduced on the reception on the Big Alamo hotel.

A band referred to as Calibre 50 and singer Julion Alvarez additionally carried out for marriage ceremony visitors.

Culiacán is the de facto headquarters of the Sinaloa cartel -which is liable for hundreds of murders in Mexico.

The crew used to be led for a number of many years via El Chapo, who become a billionaire in large part via getting rid of competitors and monopolising the trade of exporting cocaine and different medicine to the USA.

He two times controlled to flee from Mexican jails however used to be arrested in 2016 and extradited to the USA, the place he’s serving a lifestyles jail sentence.

The marriage ceremony got here as the rustic’s violence and blood-letting displays few indicators of slowing and Mexico’s homicide price continues racing previous grim milestones – 35,588 murders in 2019.









