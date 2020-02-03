Dad ‘killed four-month old baby son by adding powerful sleeping drug to his milk to stop him crying’





A FATHER has been detained on suspicion of killing his four-month-old son, after allegedly adding a powerful grownup sleeping drug to his bottled milk to stop him from crying.

Electrical engineer Philip Batogov, 31, is hung on pre-trial detention at the order of a pass judgement on in Moscow area.

His distraught spouse Zoya, 28, discovered their baby boy, Bogdan, useless in his cot, the courtroom heard.

She mentioned she “blamed” her husband for the demise in their kid, and likewise claimed he had made her take unnamed psychotropic medicine towards her will.

Detailed forensic research discovered Batogov had secretly added insomnia drug Donormyl as a powder to the baby’s components, mentioned the Russian Investigative Committee.

Donormyl is a prescription drug in Russia.

Overdose of the drug can lead to hallucinations, convulsions, renal failure, coma and tragically, demise.

The courtroom used to be informed little Bogdan died from “acute poisoning” after eating a dose of Donormyl upper than really helpful for an grownup.

At first, Batogov denied any involvement in his son’s demise demise, however the later confessed.

Batogov, from Pushkino the city, allegedly admitted he had secretly added the powder to his son’s bottled milk two times prior to now, however the 3rd time he “made a mistake” with the dose.

He added the kid used to be “noisy”, however he didn’t need to kill him.

The father mentioned he had “read on the internet” that sleeping medicine may well be added to a kid’s bottle components.

Traces of doxylamine, the primary lively substance in Donormyl, have been discovered at the teat of Bogdan’s bottle.

Batagov informed investigators he additionally took the drug to assist him sleep, and inspired his spouse to as smartly.

He claims to have added the sleeping drug to the baby’s bottle secretly so his spouse would now not know.

Batogov concealed his face below his jacket hood and refused to solution newshounds’ questions whilst sitting in a steel cage in courtroom.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for inflicting “grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a child through negligence”.

Neighbour Olga Nikolaevna mentioned: “You can’t imagine how I sobbed when the baby’s little body wrapped in a blanket was carried out.”

