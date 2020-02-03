Couple taken on final visit to beach by former medic who’s helped 14,000 terminally ill patients fulfill bucket lists





A TERMINALLY ill couple had their loss of life want granted after former paramedic introduced them to visit a beach for the final time.

Kees Veldboer, 60, from the Netherlands, arrange a charity that provides loss of life patients a chance to have one final travel out of the medical institution.

For this aged couple, the former medic introduced them on their final day out to a beach.

So a ways Veldboer has granted the desires of greater than 14,000 terminally ill patients.

The concept got here to Veldboer when sooner or later he had to switch a terminally-ill affected person to any other medical institution, and when there used to be a prolong, Kees requested the affected person the place he would love to cross.

The affected person sought after to see Rotterdam Harbour for one final time.

Kees took him and he even organized for the person to cross crusing yet one more time, although he used to be on a stretcher.

A 12 months later Kees based the “Stichting Ambulance Wens” or “Ambulance Wish Foundation” and with the assistance of his spouse Ineke, 61, has grew to become it into his full-time process.

Kees, who labored for over 20 years as an ambulance motive force used the medical institution’s ambulances to lend a hand folks across the nation and later used to be ready to purchase his personal.

Since purchasing his personal fleet of ambulances, Kees has taken patients all over the place from artwork exhibitions to staring at their favorite soccer workforce one final time.

One terminally ill teenager used to be taken from his house within the Netherlands to Switzerland to see mountains as he had by no means observed prior to.

He mentioned: “Every day we lend a hand six terminally ill folks. It’s so great to see them happy- for us it’s one thing simple to do however for them, it’s one thing so particular.

“We have pushed folks for miles, even to different nations, and taken them to some in point of fact superb puts.

“But for me, probably the most gorgeous factor I feel we’ve got performed for a girl who used to be in a medical institution for months and after being given a terminal prognosis, she used to be taken right into a hospice.

“All she sought after used to be to see her house for one final time- we took her there and she or he used to be simply status there for an hour, taking a look round.

“Two days later, she died- it used to be one of these gorgeous want, so easy but so significant for her.”

Stichting Ambulance Wens take a look at to fulfill any final needs they can- regardless of how quirky they may well be.

Another rather common want is for patients to see their favourite piece of artwork for one final time and Kees delivered- he organized many journeys to the museum, after the hole hours so folks may respect the artwork.

The most up-to-date one used to be on the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the place folks have been ready to see Rembrandt’s exhibition.

Kees additionally organized for 2 soccer enthusiasts to watch a recreation in their cherished Ajax yet one more time.

A terminally-ill grandmother used to be ready to meet her new child grandchild whilst any other grandmother attended her grandson’s wedding ceremony.

In any other case, the Stichting Ambulance Wens took a person to his final automobile display in Rosmalen, whilst two motionless girls visited the Sand Stories in Elburg for the final time.

Stichting Ambulance Wens provides one thing that the affected person’s kinfolk can’t do themselves- typically patients are motionless and certain to a stretcher in order that they wouldn’t be ready to transfer in a automobile or any other automobile.

In addition, terminally-ill patients are wanting 24-hour hospital treatment and that’s why the organisation is composed of 270 volunteers who’re all medically skilled, in case of an emergency.

Kees added: “It’s now not best about serving to the affected person, we additionally lend a hand their households and buddies

create gorgeous reminiscences.

“We know we can’t cause them to higher however we give them such a lot pleasure of their final days and it’s particular.

