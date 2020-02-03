Children Allegedly Teargassed As Greek Government Cracks Down On Asylum Seekers Protesting ‘Dire’ Living Conditions

Greek police had been accused of teargassing migrants and asylum seekers, together with households with babies, in a crackdown on protesters rallying in opposition to “dire” dwelling stipulations at overcrowded camps in Lesvos on Monday.

In an interview with Newsweek, Boris Cheshirkov, the United Nations Refugee Agency’s (UNHCR) spokesperson for Greece mentioned he had heard reviews of migrants and asylum seekers being teargassed all over the protests.

Hundreds of other folks were looking to make their manner from the Moria refugee camp to the Mytilene town heart on Monday to protest in opposition to the “dire living conditions” on the camp, whilst others rallied outdoor Kara Tepe, a smaller camp essentially reserved for refugee households.

However, now not lengthy after the protests started, reporters at the floor reported that demonstrators had been being teargassed through Hellenic Police officials and blocked from attaining the town heart.

In a Twitter put up, journalist Franziska Grillmeier shared video of a father from Afghanistan and his two youngsters, elderly 11 and 6, with the circle of relatives claiming to had been teargassed through police.

“I didn’t come here for money, I came here for safety and for my kids to have an education,” the daddy says, in keeping with a translation equipped through Grillmeier, as his eldest kid will also be noticed sitting at the grass and crying.

Both youngsters, Grillmeier says, were “heavily tear-gassed.”

Photos of the incident additionally seem to color a determined image, with protesters reported to had been teargassed through police being over excited through volunteers offering clinical help. Meanwhile, youngsters will also be noticed operating clear of clusters of armed police dressed in rise up equipment, whilst different footage seem to turn protesters throwing smoke bombs as fires get away outdoor Kara Tepe camp.

Speaking underneath the situation of anonymity, a member of the Hellenic Police advised Newsweek that the one factor they may ascertain used to be that police had attempted to forestall protesters from making their approach to the the town heart.

“Some people tried to go from the camp in Moria to downtown in Lesvos and some of them [wanted] to come in the center of the town,” the person mentioned. “The police forces were in the middle of the road…but some of them finally got to the route downtown.”

“Things now are under control,” the Hellenic Police member mentioned, including: “There’s no problem.”

Asked whether or not they may ascertain whether or not tear gasoline used to be used within the incident, the person declined to remark and mentioned another data police make a decision to liberate could be launched in a commentary.

Cheshirkov mentioned that he used to be conscious about reviews of teargas getting used, then again, he may now not ascertain them.

“Obviously, it’s important that these protests are peaceful and that the understanding and respect that people should be shown has to be there because people need shelter and latrines, but they also need safety and protection and respect and compassion,” he mentioned.

Ultimately, Cheshirkov mentioned, nearly all of other folks arriving to the Greek islands through sea had been other folks fleeing determined stipulations of their house international locations.

“Last year, in 2019, over 85 percent of some 60,000 people who came to Greece through the sea were coming from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, but also Iraq, Palestine, [the Democratic Republic of the Congo] and others who likely need protection,” he mentioned. “And, in fact, if we look at the decisions that authorities took in 2019…on asylum applications, in more than half of the cases, for more than 17,000 people, they were granted international protection.”

Yet, Cheshirkov famous, for years, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees have fled violence, poverty and persecution of their house international locations to Greece best to stand the determined stipulations at overcrowded refugee camps.

“All together on the five islands, there are now over 36,000 people staying there in a space for 5,400,” Cheshirkov mentioned, regarding the 5 primary reception facilities around the Greek islands.

“At Moria, especially…there are thousands that are staying in small tents that are exposed to the elements. They have little access to power, to heating, to hot water. Washrooms and showers are not sufficient for the size of the population,” he mentioned.

Those compelled to stick at Moria additionally face months of ready on the overcrowded camp for his or her immigration packages to be processed because of the “significant backlog” of instances, Cheshirkov mentioned. “This has additionally taken a toll on the people as they wait because of the dire conditions and then the lengthy processing times.”

The UNHCR spokesperson has been amongst numerous different immigration and human rights advocates to time and again name at the Greek govt to prioritize the protection of migrant, asylum seekers and refugees and expedite an ongoing procedure to switch other folks from the overcrowded islands to Greece’s mainland.

“The we’ve long called on the Greek authorities to move thousands of people to the mainland,” he mentioned. “The situation has become critical. It’s very difficult.”

While there was some effort to relocate migrant, asylum seekers and refugees to the mainland, Greece’s new govt has additionally proposed measures aimed toward cracking down on migration to the rustic, with the federal government pronouncing plans on Thursday to put in a “floating wall” within the Aegean Sea to discourage crossings from Turkey.

States have a valid proper to control their borders,” Cheshirkov said. However, he asserted, “this must be finished in what UNCHR calls a ‘protection-sensitive’ manner.”

The overwhelming majority of those that make the determined adventure to Greece’s shores, he mentioned, “most probably want world defense.” Instead of turning them away, Greece and neighboring European countries should be working to support the “disproportionately affected” Greek islands in addressing the inflow of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

“This must be supported through the remainder of Europe,” he said. “That is important.”

Newsweek has contacted the Hellenic Police for additional remark, in addition to Doctors of the World and Médecins Sans Frontières.