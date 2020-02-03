Chiefs’ Head Coach Andy Reid says if White House Invites Team For Visit ‘I’ll Be There’

Chiefs’ Andy Reid open to attending White House after Super Bowl LIV win

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Andy Reid is open to visiting the White House.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ head trainer, who led the staff to its first Super Bowl win in 50 years on Sunday, commented at the longstanding custom for championship-winning sports activities groups to commute to Washington D.C. and meet the sitting U.S. president.

“I haven’t even thought about that yet, I mean I’ll be there,” Reid mentioned to journalists. “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there.”

As of Monday, the Chiefs have not officially been invited to the White House, however Reid was once amongst many contributors of the staff who mentioned they’d attend the development.

“That’ll be great to go to the White House,” Chiefs’ extensive receiver Tyreek Hill advised the media after the staff defeated the San Francisco 49ers. “I’ve never been to [Washington] D.C., so that’ll be great.”

The staff’s defensive finish, Frank Clark was once not too long ago noticed dressed in a sweatshirt that featured an image of President Donald Trump assembly rapper Kanye West, which he known as “a very historical moment in our history,” however spoke back through pronouncing “we’ll see,” when requested about visiting the White House.

“I know historically that’s something you do as a Super Bowl Champion. But, we’ll see,” Clark mentioned. “It’s a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there. We’ll see.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Bashaud Breeland additionally expressed their openness to talk over with with Trump.

“It’s going to come – we’re Super Bowl Champions,” Breeland mentioned. “We’ll cross that bridge when we cross it. We had to get this game down first and now we know we got a trip going to the White House.”

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my teammates feel the same way. Anytime we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that,” Mathieu mentioned.

Despite the willingness of a few Chiefs gamers to wait, there was some controversy surrounding this custom lately.

In 2018, after successful Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles have been to start with invited to the White House, however after numerous gamers expressed their perspectives on Trump and their enhance for gamers who kneeled for the National Anthem, the talk over with was once canceled.

According to a observation issued through Trump on the time, the Eagles “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Trump additionally tweeted concerning the canceled match pronouncing, “The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we cancelled the event. Staying in the locker room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was once invited to the White House. Unfortunately, just a small collection of gamers made up our minds to come back, and we canceled the development. Staying within the Locker Room for the enjoying of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our nation as kneeling. Sorry!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors declined the invite to the White House after successful their NBA championship name in 2017. When the Warriors have been to start with invited, Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry expressed his want not to cross, which ended in Trump pulling his invitation.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn,” Trump tweeted in 2017.

Going to the White House is regarded as a super honor for a championship staff.Stephen Curry is hesitating,subsequently invitation is withdrawn!

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The subsequent 12 months Trump publicly mentioned that the 2018 NBA champions would now not be invited. “I didn’t invite Lebron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team,” Trump advised journalists on the time.

A couple of different championship-winning sports activities groups have now not been invited to the White House equivalent to the boys’s faculty basketball groups, Virginia (2019) and Villanova (2018), girls’s Notre Dame basketball staff in 2017 and the WNBA 2017 Champions, the Seattle Storm.

Trump and contributors of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team have been additionally stuck up in controversy in 2019 because the staff performed in France for the World Cup. Shortly earlier than the match started, a video of ahead Megan Rapinoe telling a reporter she would not cross “to the f—— White House” if invited went viral. Trump later spoke back to Rapinoe on Twitter, pronouncing that the athlete must “win before she talks.”

Several different contributors of the staff later mentioned they supported Rapinoe and in addition would now not attend if invited. According to Sports Illustrated, the White House did lengthen a call for participation to the USWNT following their World Cup win, however the staff didn’t settle for.

Newsweek reached out to each the Chiefs and the White House for remark at the attainable invitation and a talk over with however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.