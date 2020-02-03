Budget carrier Air Asia denies allegations of bribery

Image copyright

Asia’s largest funds airline has denied allegations it used to be paid a bribe of $50m (£38m) through planemaker Airbus,

AirAsia says it “vigorously rejects” claims it used to be paid to shop for 180 planes from the European producer.

The allegations have surfaced after Airbus agreed to pay $4bn in fines to settle accusations of corruption.

Shares of AirAsia fell up to 11% of Monday after Malaysia’s anti-graft company stated it had began its personal investigations.

European planemaker Airbus on Friday stated it had agreed a agreement with French, British and US government following long investigations into allegations that it bribed airways to buy its planes.

AirAsia has stated it’s going to totally cooperate with Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission, which is operating along Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) probing the claims.

In the observation, AirAsia stated that each one dealings resulting in the acquisition of planes have been ”undertaken without delay with Airbus on an arm’s duration foundation, and with out the involvement of any 3rd events or intermediaries”.

The investigation comes at a foul time as for AirAsia as airways grapple with a downturn in task because of fears over the unfold of coronavirus.

The airline, based through Tony Fernandes, has introduced it’s postponing flights between the Philippines and China.

On Monday, AirAsia stocks fell to as little as 1.27 Malaysian Ringgit, their lowest degree since May 2016. AirAsia X fell 12% to hit an rock bottom.