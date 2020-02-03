British skier, 26, ‘dies after hitting barrier’ whilst holidaying in the French Alps





A BRITISH vacationer has died after he struck a barrier whilst snowboarding in the French Alps, government have stated.

The unnamed 26-year-old used to be on a marked ski trail in the lodge of Deux Alpes in Isère when he hit the impediment on the fringe of the runway, it’s been reported.

Patrick Poirot, of the High Mountain Gendarmerie (PGHM), stated there have been no witnesses to the tragic loss of life.

He stated: “The investigation is underway to know the instances of this coincidence for which there is not any witness.

“The skier died shortly after our arrival.”

