Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson Mock The Royals While Prince William and Kate Middleton Grin and Bear It At BAFTAS

Prince William and Kate Middleton did their absolute best to appear amused eventually evening’s BAFTA awards, as Brad Pitt aimed a cheeky gag on the royals’ fresh woes with Meghan and Harry, albeit from 5,500 miles away.

However, William and Kate struggled to muster a in a similar way stoic reaction when Prince Andrew were given title checked via Rebel Wilson.

Pitt was once now not found in individual to assemble his award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and had Margot Robbie stand in whilst he stayed again in LA.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight so he asked me to read his response,” Robbie stated, “He begins via pronouncing, ‘Hey Britain. I heard you simply become unmarried. Welcome to the membership. Wishing you the most productive with the divorce agreement now blah blah blah.

“He then says thanks to the Academy for this excessive honor.”

Margot, who neglected out at the supporting actress trophy in spite of having controversially won two nominations within the class for various roles, picked up the award and stated: “Oh, and he says he’s going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

After gasps from the shocked Royal Albert Hall target audience, she briefly added as she walked off degree: “His words not mine, thanks.”

Pitt seems to have taken on a brand new position as awards display joker-in-residence. After choosing up a Golden Globe for his section in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, wherein he performs an every now and then bare-chested, pot-smoking stuntman who could have shot his spouse with a crossbow, he stated: “It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Although William and Kate controlled to crack a wry smile for the Harry gag, they had been much less amused via actress Rebel Wilson, 39, who drew gasps of astonishment when she pretended to be flustered and at a loss for words and discussed Prince Andrew when she offered the award for Best Director.

You kinda have to look at it:

Prince William used his opening speech to voice his considerations concerning the loss of range a few of the award winners in spite of everything 20 stars nominated for appearing gongs had been white, and the shortlist for absolute best director was once all-male.

He stated: “We are fortunate to have improbable filmmakers, actors, manufacturers, administrators and technicians, males and ladies from all backgrounds and ethnicity enriching our lives via movie.

“Yet in 2020, and now not for the primary time in the previous few years, we discover ourselves speaking once more concerning the wish to do extra to verify range within the sector and within the awards procedure – that merely can’t be proper in this present day and age.

“I do know that each Pippa (Pippa Harris, chair of Bafta) and Amanda (Amanda Berry, Bafta CEO) percentage that frustration and proceed to paintings tirelessly to make certain that ingenious skill is found out and supported.

“Bafta take this factor severely, and following this 12 months’s nominations, have introduced a complete and thorough evaluation of all of the awards procedure to construct on their present paintings and make certain that alternatives are to be had to everybody.”

Rebel Wilson captured the temper extra succinctly. After studying the all-male administrators shortlist, she stated: “I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category and I don’t think I could do what they do… Honestly, I just don’t have the balls.”

Kate Middleton, 38, wore a white and gold robe via Alexander McQueen for the star-studded tournament, recycling a get dressed she first wore in 2012, after tournament organizers recommended visitors to decorate in “sustainable” model.