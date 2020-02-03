Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her: “Everybody’s So Sensitive”

For a little bit greater than a 12 months, Drake’s texting behavior had been drawing skepticism and worry from some corners of the web. It began in September of 2018, when Stranger Things superstar Millie Bobby Brown printed that the 2 had bonded after they met in Australia, and had since begun texting as buddies. Then, final November, Billie Eilish informed Vanity Fair that Drake have been texting her as neatly—months after video surfaced of the rapper and previous Degrassi superstar fondling and kissing a 17-year-old lady right through one among his concert events. But Eilish isn’t moved by way of the web’s issues. In an interview for Vogue’s March quilt, the singer mentioned, “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now.”

“Everybody’s so sensitive,” Eilish endured. “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that shit?”

During her Vanity Fair interview, posted final wintry weather, Eilish described Drake as “the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to.” “I mean, I’ve only, like texted him,” she mentioned, “but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be that nice—you know what I mean?” But social media customers have been fast to indicate Drake’s obvious development of befriending underage women; he had, finally, simply confronted a firestorm just a 12 months sooner than, following an identical feedback from Millie Bobby Brown.

In the autumn of 2018, the actress—who was once 14 years outdated on the time—mentioned that she and Drake had met in Australia, the place they it appears take to each other. “He’s honestly so fantastic,” she mentioned, including later, “We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” She added that Drake additionally every so often gave her courting recommendation.

The involved reactions poured in virtually instantaneously. It more than likely didn’t lend a hand that Brown’s revelation got here simply as Drake and 18-year-old fashion Bella B Harris—whom the rapper met when she was once 16—denied rumors that they have been courting.

Brown, like Eilish, defended her friendship with Drake after backlash ensued. She wrote on her Instagram tale, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird . . . for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships . . . jeez.”