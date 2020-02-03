Bernie Sanders Is a Democratic Socialist Not a Communist, Here’s the Difference

As Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has surged in the polls, President Donald Trump has begun to up his complaint of the unbiased senator from Vermont.

“I think he’s a communist. I mean, you know, look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie,” Trump advised Fox News host Sean Hannity for an interview broadcast this weekend.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. reiterated the complaint in an interview with Fox & Friends on Monday morning. “I kind of want to run against a communist in Bernie, but he’s also got a very motivated base,” the president’s eldest son stated.

While Sanders self-identifies as a democratic socialist, which many right-wing lawmakers and pundits steadily conflate with communism, the two political ideologies in fact have main variations. The concept of democratic socialism has additionally been gaining beef up in the U.S., which is evidenced via the fresh upward push of innovative lawmakers akin to Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, amongst others.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (i-Vermont) greets folks right through a prevent at a marketing campaign box administrative center on February 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Joe Raedle/Getty

“Communism does not respect or esteem formal or procedural liberal democracy,” Dr. Jean Louise Cohen, a professor of political concept and fresh civilization at Columbia University, advised Newsweek. Cohen famous that communism in observe, has “embraced the idea of the dictatorship of the proletariat” whilst claiming to “foster social justice rather than political democracy.”

“Democratic socialists obviously esteem democracy and social justice and reject a need for a trade off,” she stated. “They seek to enhance liberal democracy with social democracy and a plurality of forms of participation.”

Dr. Eileen Hunt Botting, a professor of political science at Notre Dame University, advised Newsweek that the ideology of communism manner there could be “no private property, and no class distinctions.” Botting defined that democratic socialism, conversely, does no longer eliminate personal assets or all financial magnificence distinctions.

Democratic socialism “aims to use democratic government to promote a more fair and egalitarian distribution of social goods and opportunities among all people in a society,” she stated.

Many right-wing critics have argued that the concepts espoused via Sanders and different democratic socialists in Congress would result in the cave in of the U.S. economic system, and turn out to be the nation into a suffering state very similar to South America’s Venezuela. However, Botting and Cohen stated this evaluate used to be erroneous, declaring that Sanders’ proposals align extra intently with the ones already carried out via rich northern European international locations.

“Sanders, like Elizabeth Warren, is far closer to Scandinavia than to Venezuela on his democratic socialist proposals, such as ‘Medicare for all,'” Botting stated.

Cohen stated that Sanders’ insurance policies are “closer to those in Sweden than in Venezuela or anywhere in the communist world.” She identified that this could simply be understood via “anyone in Europe.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, speaks along Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ilhan Omar right through a press convention to introduce faculty affordability regulation out of doors the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on June 24

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

“But the U.S. never had social democracy, so Americans don’t understand this,” the professor stated.

As Sanders has defined on the marketing campaign path, rich international locations in Scandinavia already be offering such things as loose upper schooling and common healthcare, whilst they’ve additionally taken main steps to curb the use of fossil fuels and feature became to renewable power assets. The senator’s said political purpose is to make use of the democratic procedure to transition the nation extra towards such requirements whilst decreasing rising social inequality.

“I believe in a vigorous democracy,” Sanders stated right through a CNN Town Hall closing April.

While socialism and communism each criticize capitalism and the inequality it most often fosters, they suggest other answers to deal with the problems in society.

“They both are critical of full-fledged market capitalism, but socialism–in the form of social democracy and democratic socialism–does not reject markets or property or profit but seeks to regulate these for purposes of social justice,” Cohen stated.