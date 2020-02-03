Air Canada jet with 130 on board ‘to make emergency landing after fault with landing gear at Madrid airport’





A BOEING 767 plane flown via Air Canada is returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing after reporting a “technical factor.”

The Air Canada flight AC837 flying from Madrid to Toronto referred to as air site visitors keep an eye on 30 mins after takeoff and asked a slot for an emergency landing.

There are 130 passengers on board.

More follows…

For the newest information on this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to convey you are living updates once they occur, sooner than any individual else.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and apply us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to convey you this tale and the entire remainder of the highest information and exclusives of the day.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most productive superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping footage and must-see video









Source link