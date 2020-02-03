Air Canada jet with 130 on board ‘to make emergency landing after fault with landing gear at Madrid airport’
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Baboon recreates iconic Simba birth scene from The Lion King by grabbing a cub from a tree and holding it aloft - February 3, 2020
- Air Canada jet with 130 on board ‘to make emergency landing after fault with landing gear at Madrid airport’ - February 3, 2020
- Dad ‘killed four-month old baby son by adding powerful sleeping drug to his milk to stop him crying’ - February 3, 2020
A BOEING 767 plane flown via Air Canada is returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing after reporting a “technical factor.”
The Air Canada flight AC837 flying from Madrid to Toronto referred to as air site visitors keep an eye on 30 mins after takeoff and asked a slot for an emergency landing.
There are 130 passengers on board.
More follows…
For the newest information on this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to convey you are living updates once they occur, sooner than any individual else.
Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and apply us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to convey you this tale and the entire remainder of the highest information and exclusives of the day.
Thesun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most productive superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping footage and must-see video