Terrified ex-pats left stranded in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as top diplomat takes UK holiday
Terrified ex-pats left stranded in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as top diplomat takes UK holiday

BRITAIN’S top diplomat in Wuhan used to be on holiday in the UK as the epidemic swept town, leaving loads of terrified ex-pats stranded.

Consul-General Gareth Hoar, 54,  flew out of China simply earlier than town went into lockdown ten days in the past.

Consul-General Gareth Hoar, 54,  left 10 days befoe Wuhan when into lockdown

AFP or licensors

Brits needed to watch as ex-pats from different international locations get on flights out of the area[/caption]

Frustrated Brits have been trapped in Wuhan for greater than per week and watched as Americans, Japanese and French left earlier than them.

Brit scientist Graham Hubbard mentioned: “It used to be a whole shambles. The Foreign Office can have accomplished significantly better.

“The emergency number we were given just rang out and nobody answered it at all.”

Another ex-pat who lives in Wuhan mentioned: “The consulate in Wuhan used to be close the entire time.

“I think I saw one guy at the building the whole of last week but other than that the consul Gareth Hoar was nowhere to be seen.  He certainly wasn’t at Wuhan airport checking passports and names when the British were airlifted.”’

Mr Hoar — who earns greater than £90,000 a 12 months — owns a space in Woking, Surrey, which he shall we out.

A central authority supply mentioned: “He used to be on annual go away when all this used to be occurring and the lockdown avoided him from going again.

“He has been at the crisis centre at the Foreign Office and was at Brize Norton when the evacuation flight landed. At all times the response has been properly resourced.”

Last week the Foreign Office got here underneath hearth for its chaotic dealing with of the airlift with 83 Brits handiest touchdown again in the UK at RAF Brize Norton on Friday after crimson tape held up their flight for 24 hours.

Many have been left stranded when they mentioned diplomats gave them simply two hours understand to get to Wuhan world airport for the flight again house.

As it used to be the specifically chartered Boeing 747 left part empty and officers say no additional British organised flights are deliberate of the 150 or so different expats nonetheless left in Wuhan.

PA:Press Association

British ex-pats have been left top fend for themselves at the empty streets of Wuhan whilst the consulate used to be closed[/caption]

 

