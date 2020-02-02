‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ take top Writers Guild Awards
‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ take top Writers Guild Awards

“Parasite” has persevered its march via Hollywood’s awards season through successful the most productive authentic screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” took house the most productive tailored screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards have been more or less per week sooner than the Academy Awards, the place each movies will compete in the most productive image class.

The “Parasite” win went to Bong Joon Ho, who could also be the movie’s director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi gained for “Jojo Rabbit,” a movie he additionally directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top tv awards, successful the drama class for “Succession,” the comedy class for “Barry” and the most productive new sequence honor of “Watchmen.”

The top rate cable community’s restricted sequence additionally gained the unique lengthy shape prize, whilst FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” gained the tailored lengthy shape award.

Saturday’s awards have been passed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

