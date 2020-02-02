OAP, 80, begs Boris Johnson to help her wed her Egyptian toyboy lover & spend her ‘last days with him’





IRIS Jones, 85, who went viral ultimate week for spilling all about her romps with 35-year-old toyboy, Mohammed Ahmed Irbriham has begged the PM to pull some strings so the pair can hurry up and marry.

Iris says Boris Johnson will have to perceive her distinctive scenario, due to his female friend being 24 years his junior – including that she simply needs to “live out the rest of her days” in marital bliss.

Mohammed, who Iris lovingly calls her pharaoh, and he or she his Cleopatra, met thru a Facebook web page.

Pensioner, Iris flew off to Cairo in November and the pair fell in love.

They checked with the British Embassy to see if they may marry in Egypt, however Iris used to be lacking important paperwork and the dream marriage ceremony couldn’t pass forward.

Now, Iris says, she is being blanked by way of UK diplomats and officers after firing off a large number of texts and emails enquiring in regards to the procedure of constructing Mohammed her husband.

She has defined how the 35-year-old plans to follow for a visa as soon as they’re formally man-and-wife.

The 85-year-old is making plans a spring marriage ceremony in Cairo and holds out hope Mr Johnson can help velocity issues up and make her desires come true.

She instructed The Mirror: “I wrote, ‘Dear Mr Johnson, I know you are a man with a heart. I want to marry this gentleman from Egypt. We’re assembly stumbling blocks and setbacks. Time isn’t on my facet now. I simply need to spend my ultimate days with him’.”

She added that she would have wrote to the queen however didn’t need to hassle her following Megxit drama.

Iris mentioned: “[The Queen] has got enough on”.

Iris bamboozled Brits ultimate week after openly discussing her intercourse lifestyles with the a lot more youthful lover.

She admitted to Holly and Phil on an episode of GMB: “[The first night] used to be lovely tough. We used an entire tube of KY Jelly.

“The thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle-sore wasn’t even it. Anyway, we got over it.”

The former cleaner divorced from her ex-husband 4 many years in the past and the pair have two kids Steve, 54, and Darren, 53.

Iris says Darren has raised issues the toyboy is handiest after her cash however insists their courting is correct love.

She mentioned: “If he’s marrying me for my fortune he’ll be unfortunately disillusioned as a result of I live to tell the tale a pension.

“He’s even said he’ll sign a pre-nup because it’s me he wants – not my house. I’ve spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die.”

Iris lives in a £220,000 bungalow and lives on a £200-a-week pension and incapacity receive advantages.

