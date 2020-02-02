How to watch Super Bowl LIV live online for free—without cable





It has all led up to this. Super Bowl LIV wraps up the 2019 NFL season this Sunday. And it has the whole lot a soccer fan may need.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t noticed a Super Bowl, rather than on TV, in 50 years. The San Francisco 49ers were in large part unstoppable this season, shedding simply 3 video games—one in time beyond regulation and not by means of greater than seven issues.

When the 2 groups met within the pre-season, the 49ers walked away with the sport, profitable 27-17, however pre-season soccer doesn’t as it should be mirror the strengths and weaknesses of both crew.

Whether you’re internet hosting a Super Bowl 54 celebration after chopping the twine, plan to watch your self or shall be at the cross, however need to stay alongside of the “big game,” there are many different ways to view. Here are a couple of.

Which NFL groups are taking part in within the 2020 Super Bowl? And what channel is airing the video games?

Pre-game publicizes for Super Bowl LIV start 4.five hours ahead of kickoff this yr on Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET. There shall be a lot of retrospective seems to be on the season and each groups’ performances, previous Super Bowl highlights, a Sean Hannity interview with Donald Trump and most likely a couple of memorable ads, warming the target audience up for the multi-million buck ones that air all the way through the sport.

Sunday, February 2

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Who’s making a song the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV?

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem this yr.

Who’s functioning at halftime for Super Bowl LIV?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take over the sector for Halftime.

Where is that this yr’s Super Bowl being held?

The Chiefs and 49ers will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Chiefs are regarded as the ‘house’ crew on this yr’s recreation.

How can I watch Super Bowl LIV for loose—even though I’m out of marketplace?

The Super Bowl, naturally, isn’t blacked out in any marketplace, so that you shouldn’t have to fear about discovering the sport. Regardless, one of the best ways to watch any NFL recreation for loose on a large display screen is with a excellent HD antenna. Super Bowl 54 shall be broadcast by means of Fox—that means you’ve were given a superb opportunity of taking pictures the sport over the air, which prices not anything past the apparatus costs. Be positive to take a look at the antenna in more than one places in your house to in finding essentially the most dependable sign.

How can I move Super Bowl LIV live online for loose—even with out a cable subscription?

There are a whole lot of online choices to watch NFL video games, together with the Super Bowl, some utterly loose and others with loose trial classes. If you’re now not close to a TV, you’ll be able to log into Fox.com to watch the sport or use the Fox Now app. Another choice? Yahoo Sports and the NFL have teamed to move live NFL video games, together with the Super Bowl, on cellular gadgets this yr. Just obtain the Yahoo Sports app or Yahoo Fantasy Football cellular app and watch to your telephone or pill. Prefer some other approach? Here are a couple of that paintings simply as neatly.

Locast.org

This loose carrier allows you to watch native broadcast channels with out a per thirty days charges or contracts. The hiccup is: It handiest services and products a part of the rustic.

Hulu with Live TV

You can take a look at the carrier loose for per week. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $45 per thirty days.

YouTube TV

After a seven day trial, you’ll be able to be expecting per thirty days fees of $50.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling is without doubt one of the OG twine cutter choices. It has an intensive number of ESPN choices in its decrease tiered “Orange” plan. That will run you $30 per thirty days, however you received’t get Fox Sports in that package. (For that, you’ll additionally want to subscribe to Sling’s “Blue” plan, which bumps the fee to $45-per-month.) You’ll have a 7-day loose trial first.

AT&T TVNow

Formerly referred to as DirecTV Now, AT&T’s streaming carrier will run you $65 per thirty days and up after a 7-day loose trial.

Disney+

Disney’s package of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will also be loved for loose for seven days, and then you’ll pay $12.99 per thirty days for all 3 mixed

Fubo TV

This sports-focused twine chopping carrier carries CBS in maximum markets. There’s a seven-day loose trial, adopted by means of per thirty days fees of $55.

Can I watch Super Bowl LIV on Amazon?

Nope. Amazon struck a handle NBC to air choose Thursday night time video games this season, however the remaining one used to be broadcast at the retail large’s streaming carrier on Dec. 12.

Does the NFL be offering any viewing applications to watch the Super Bowl?

Kind of.

NFL App

The NFL App will mean you can move video games which are being broadcast in the community on your marketplace on Sundays. If you wish to have to watch an ‘out of marketplace’ recreation, you’ve were given two possible choices.

NFL Game Pass

There are couple hitches with this carrier. You can’t use it to watch live video games, however you’ll be able to watch anything else as soon as its major broadcast ends. There’s a seven day loose trial, and then you’re taking a look at a $100 rate in step with season.

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV consumers have get admission to to it, however in the event you’re now not a subscriber and live in a space the place it’s now not to be had, you’ll be able to watch any NFL recreation live, online or on TV for $73.49 per thirty days or $293.36 for all of the season.

Will there be fewer ads on this yr’s Super Bowl?

Fox, remaining May, introduced plans to eliminate

one commercial break per quarter from Super Bowl LIV. The transfer used to be a part of

the league’s strive to revive sagging rankings.

But after pointing out the sport to be bought out remaining November, Fox and the NFL got here up with some way to upload extra ads to the sport, successfully reversing that call partially. Two ‘floating’ industrial breaks were added, so there may well be a pair much less advertisements, however that’s it.

Read: 10 Super Bowl advertisements that may make you chuckle—or cry—all the way through the large recreation

What time will Sean Hannity’s interview with Donald Trump air all the way through Super Bowl LIV?

The dialog between the Fox News host and the president shall be broadcast at roughly 3:30 p.m. ET. It will duvet a number of subjects. Trump, remaining yr, didn’t do a standard pre-Super Bowl interview, declining NBC’s invitation as a part of a feud with the community on the time. (He did, although, seem on CBS ahead of the sport.)

Where is subsequent yr’s Super Bowl being performed?

Super Bowl LV will happen on on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. This would be the 5th time Tampa has hosted a Super Bowl.

