Heartbreaking moment elephant cries in pain as man repeatedly flogs its head





SHOCKING pictures appearing sickening scenes of elephant abuse has been shared on-line.

In the quick clip, a obviously exhausted elephant is thrashed at the head over and over again till he keels over and screams in pain.

RARE

The man moves the creature repeatdly[/caption]

RARE

A man watches on as the obviously exhausted elephant can slightly get up[/caption]

The horrific scenes are concept to had been filmed at a Buddhist temple in Mirigama, Sri Lanka, the Metro says.

The clip used to be posted to the Facebook web page Rally for Animal Rights and Environment, who say the creature’s identify is Vishwa.

In the pictures, two males seem as even though they might be seeking to wash the elephant.

One is straddling the creature, conserving a big stick whilst some other watches on.

The man straddling him repeatedly thrashes the animal on his head as a visibly distressed Vishwa tries desperately to shake him off.

The elephant will also be heard groaning in pain, obviously slightly ready to fortify his personal weight as the pain turns into an excessive amount of to endure.

Vishwa’s head dips beneath the water as the 2 males chastise him, the man straddling him bringing the stick down for but some other blow.

Vishwa then emits a chain of spine-tingling screams sooner than collapsing onto his hind legs, and the clip cuts off.

In probably the most Facebook posts appearing Vishwa, it used to be additionally alleged the wild animal used to be tied to a tree for 2 weeks as a part of a ritual.

It’s suspected many elephants like Vishwa finally end up in the temples through criminals who homicide their moms and scouse borrow them as calves.

Last month, it used to be printed how elephants have been overwhelmed with steel hooks and chained up at a pageant for vacationers in Nepal.

Elephants also are struck on their delicate ears to cause them to play soccer and provides rides to guests on the Chitwan Elephant Festival.

Festival organisers claimed measures have been introduced in to forestall animal abuse however the stunning video finds it’s nonetheless proceeding.

RARE

The deficient creature can slightly fortify its personal weight[/caption]

