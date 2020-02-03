For what ails Super Bowl athletes? Former NFL player talks up a new long-lasting knee treatment





In the week main up to Super Bowl LIV, broadcasters, retired athletes, and, sure, retired athletes who at the moment are broadcasters descended upon Miami for an annual spectacle referred to as “Radio Row.” The tournament offers former professional athletes the risk to advertise a wide selection of goods. As The Ringer dubbed it in a fresh piece, Radio Row is the “sport world’s greatest native ad.”

“We end up serving as leaders in the space, we want to continue to stay in the game,” former NFL superstar Solomon Wilcots advised Fortune.

The former unfastened protection, who performed in Super Bowl XXIII for the Cincinnati Bengals in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers, was once on the town to advertise a drug that can be of explicit pastime to athletes wearing (or hiding) a limp: Flexion Therapeutics’ Zilretta.

Zilretta was once authorized in 2017 because the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) first cleared long-acting injection to regard osteoarthritis knee ache (a commonplace damage amongst many athletes, particularly soccer gamers).

Importantly, the drugs isn’t an opioid—it’s a long-acting method of corticosteroids that dispenses the energetic components over the process weeks or months as an alternative of simply days.

“Many who receive immediate release steroids are one and done; Our goal was for at least three months,” Mike Clayman, CEO of Flexion, advised Fortune.

Flexion is hoping to enlarge its marketplace achieve for Zilretta within the coming years—together with for non-athletes.

“We are just scratching the surface on the number of patients who could be benefiting from Zilretta,” mentioned Clayman.

To that finish, Flexion were given some lovely bullish information on the finish of 2019. The FDA swapped out language on Zilretta’s drug label that mentioned the treatment wasn’t supposed for repeated management to a extra gentle caution.

Flexion inventory is down 15% year-to-date however up 27.5% over the last 12 months.

