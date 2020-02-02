First Coronavirus death outside of China as guy, 44, dies in Philippines after travelling from Wuhan





A 44-YEAR-OLD guy has died from coronavirus in the Philippines in the primary fatality from the virus outside of China.

The affected person from Wuhan town in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had died in a Manila clinic after creating critical pneumonia.

It was once the primary death out of greater than 130 instances reported in round two dozen different international locations and areas outside of mainland China.

The guy who died was once a significant other of a 38-year-old Chinese lady, additionally from Wuhan, who was once the primary and most effective different individual to check sure for the virus in the Philippines. Both sufferers arrived in the Philippines by the use of Hong Kong on January 21.

