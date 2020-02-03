Coronavirus – First Brit known to catch virus ‘beat deadly flu with glass of hot whisky and honey’
THE first Brit known to have stuck the coronavirus has informed The Sun how he beat the killer malicious program with a “glass of hot whisky and honey”.
Teacher Connor Reed, 25, was once recognized with coronavirus by way of doctors in Wuhan two months in the past.
He went to sanatorium after suffering to breathe and may just now not shake off a foul cough — all vintage signs.
Shocked Connor was once stored in sanatorium for 2 weeks.
Connor, at first from Llandudno, North Wales, has lived in China for 3 years.
He stated: “’I used to be shocked when the medical doctors informed me I used to be affected by the virus. I believed I used to be going to die however I controlled to beat it.
“I used the inhaler which helped keep watch over the cough and drank a hot whisky with honey till that ran out.
“It’s an old style treatment but it surely gave the impression to do the trick.
‘REAL GHOST TOWN’
“I did refuse to take the antibiotics the medical doctors prescribed me as a result of I didn’t need to take any drugs.”
Connor, who moved to Wuhan closing summer season to train English, was once discharged from the Zhongnan University Hospital within the town.
He added: “It was once most effective once I referred to as again a pair of weeks in the past that they informed me I’d had the coronavirus.
“I’ve been off paintings and the boss thinks we will be able to be reopening in a pair of weeks however I’m now not so certain.
“Wuhan is turning into an actual ghost the town — there may be rarely anyone within the streets and the malls are working low of recent fruit and greens.
“And there is not any medication or mask left within the pharmacies.
“If you pass out and not using a masks the police will arrest you.
“The government are in reality apprehensive about how to comprise this and prevent it spreading.”
Connor stated the Foreign Office was once “disinterested” when he referred to as to say he have been recognized with the virus.
He stated: “They kept asking if I wanted a place on a flight out but I said no. I’ll stick it out here. I am proof coronavirus can be beaten.”
