Three shot dead and two others injured after row at Airbnb flat party in Toronto
THREE males had been shot dead in a massacre Airbnb flat party in Toronto.

Two different males had been injured in the carnage at a 39-storey rental block in the Canadian town.

Ambulance crews arrive at the scene outdoor the block
Violence erupted all the way through a party at the flat which was once being rented thru Airbnb
Police Chief Mark Saunders published the violence erupted all the way through a “social gathering” inside of flat round 10.30pm on Friday.

He stated: “I will be able to inform you that more than one flooring are concerned. We discovered other people on different flooring.”

A big hunt has been introduced for the ones at the back of the killings.

The cop leader suggested the general public not to be nervous following the incident at the tower block.

He added: “There is no evidence that tells us that the public should be concerned for their safety.”

An Airbnb spokeswoman stated: “The safety of our community is our priority and we are urgently investigating this incident to understand if an Airbnb guest or host was involved.”

The males who died are Toronto’s 7th, 8th and 9th murder sufferers of the 12 months.

Last 12 months was once Toronto’s maximum violent 12 months on file for gun violence with greater than 760 other people shot in Canada’s greatest town.

The block of apartments is positioned in Toronto town centre
